‘I haven’t laughed so much in years’: Peterhead cancer survivor sails towards a brighter future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I haven’t laughed so much in years’: Peterhead cancer survivor sails towards a brighter future

By Lauren Taylor
June 21, 2022, 8:35 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 9:08 pm
Jordan Ramsay was sailing with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust last week.
Jordan Ramsay was sailing with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust last week.

A young Aberdeenshire cancer survivor was given a chance to regain her confidence by setting sail thanks to a national cancer charity.

Jordan Ramsay was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer in May last year.

The 22-year-old from Peterhead was able to enjoy four days sailing with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in Largs last week.

She admitted that the trip has been “the perfect step forward” as she gets back to normality.

“It’s been just over a year since I was diagnosed,” she explained. “It was surgery, then treatment, and I’m not long back at work. I’ve had two months of getting back into being busy, and having a schedule.

“This break away with the trust has been a perfect continuous step, learning new skills and being around people who get what I’ve been through.”

Miss Ramsay helping with the fenders while sailing. Supplied by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust inspires young people aged eight to 24 to believe in a brighter future living through, and beyond, cancer.

Many young people struggle to pick up where they left off before a diagnosis, and once treatment ends the trust helps them.

Through the trust’s sailing and outdoor activities, young people meet others who have had similar experiences – often for the first time.

They are also given the chance to rediscover independence away from home, experience an increased sense of purpose and self-worth, and begin to realise what they are capable of again.

‘I feel like I’ve got a lot more confidence’

Miss Ramsay was among 11 young people who spent last week on the water.

She said: “Going back to work, I thought, how on earth am I going to do that? After this trip, I feel like I’ve got a lot more confidence. I’ve been able to do in the last few days things I couldn’t before. It just shows you, that you can do anything.

“Being around people who get it, the experience resonates with you a lot more. Everyone came out their shell because we were all just laughing and being really open. I haven’t laughed so much in years.

“It showed how much confidence people have built over the last few days and how comfortable they feel. It was the best.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was founded by the record-breaking round-the-world yachtswoman in 2003. It has helped hundreds of young people finishing their treatment over the past decade.

Dame Ellen MacArthur, the trust’s founder and patron, said: “We hear it a lot, that for many young people what happens after treatment can be as difficult as, if not even more so, than the treatment itself.

“Receiving funding from People’s Postcode Lottery has been a game-changer in enabling us to reach and have a positive impact on the lives of many hundreds of these young people over the past decade.

“We know the impact the trust has on the mental wellbeing of young people living through and beyond cancer. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]