Carnie Woods to close for a month to clear up Storm Arwen destruction

Walkers are being told to stay away from a north-east woodland as work to clear the damage of Storm Arwen gets started.

Carnie Woods, near Westhill, is just one of the areas that was battered by storms.

Work is under way at several other forests, including Countesswells, Scolty, Tyrebagger and Kirkhill by Forestry and Land Scotland to make them safe.

Now the “essential” work will begin at Cairnie tomorrow. Public access will be strictly forbidden.

It is expected it will take about a month.

Specialised heavy machinery is to be used for the work on site, which is managed by Aberdeen City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service.

The site’s Mackie Steps car park will be closed during the works, as will the other entrance at Peregrine Road, as well as a side entrance from a nearby residential area.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”