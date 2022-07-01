Storm-hit Scolty Woods could reopen within weeks – if walkers stay away for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Storm-hit Scolty Woods could reopen within weeks – if walkers stay away for now

By Chris Opoku
July 1, 2022, 4:25 pm
A safe path up Scolty Hill will reopen within weeks - if people stay away for now. Pic Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
A safe path up Scolty Hill will reopen within weeks - if people stay away for now. Pic Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

A popular Deeside walk damaged in winter storms could reopen within weeks – if walkers stay away for now.

Scolty Woods, near Banchory, have been shut following storms Arwen, Malik, Corrie and Barra.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) teams are hard at work clearing fallen trees and make sure the area is safe.

But walkers are hampering the effort by ignoring the closure signs – forcing machines to stop.

Now FLS has said if visitors stay away for a few more weeks, a route up to Scolty Hill will be able to reopen within two or three weeks.

Operations are being delayed as walkers continue to enter in Scolty Woods ignoring closure signage. Supplied by Forestry and Land Scotland.

Steady progress

FLS‘s visitor services manager Fiona Robertson urged people to stay away in the meantime.

“We understand that people want to enjoy the great weather and enjoy a relaxing, soothing stroll in the woods but arriving at a destination that is closed because of storm damage is not helping anyone,” she said.

“The amount of damage that we have had to deal with at a number of locations is taxing our resources but we are making steady progress.

“We’re aiming to re-open enough of the woods to allow safe access to Scolty Hill within two to three weeks but this is not going to happen if we are continually having to stop work.”

Some other trails and car parks will remain closed until the health and safety risk from fallen trees and storm debris is cleared and forest access made safe.

Members of the public are advised to always check the FLS destination pages for the latest updates on which forests in the area are open.

