Peterhead carer struck off after being ‘physically and verbally’ abusive towards vulnerable man

A Peterhead carer has been struck off after she pushed a vulnerable person against a wall and hit him on the head with her hand.

Sharon Davelaar was working as a support worker at Cornerstone North Aberdeenshire Care at Home in Peterhead when the incident happened on or around May 5, 2021.

During a hearing by her professional watchdog, the panel heard Ms Davelaar pushed the resident – known only as AA – against a wall and struck him on the head with her hand.

She was also found to have restrained him by “taking hold of his wrists and crossing his arms across his body”.

The carer also shouted at him: “You do not hit Sharon” or words to that effect.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now found her guilty of being “physically and verbally” abusive towards the service user, and imposed a removal order.

‘Loss of self-control’

The SSSC’s determination says Ms Davelaar’s actions “fell far short of the standards expected” in a care setting where service users are “entitled to feel safe and cared for, especially in their own home”.

It was acknowledged there had been no reported causes for concern prior to the incident and that Ms Davelaar immediately reported herself to her employer.

The report added: “Your behaviour demonstrated a loss of self-control.

“While you admitted your behaviour to your employer, you did not show insight, regret or remorse. You have not engaged with the SSSC’s investigation.

“Due to the seriousness of the behaviour, it does not appear that the behaviour is easily remediable. It cannot be concluded that the behaviour would not be repeated.

“A finding of impairment is required to protect the public and maintain public confidence. For these reasons, your current fitness to practise is impaired.

‘Absolutely no place for this type of behaviour’

Following Ms Davelaar’s removal, director of delivery for Cornerstone Sara Murphy said the service “strongly agrees” with the outcome of the SSSC investigation.

According to Ms Murphy, Ms Davelaar’s behaviour is at “absolute odds” with the high standards Cornerstone strives for and it will not be tolerated.

She added: “There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in any care setting.

“The employee concerned was removed immediately from the service and the incident was also reported to all relevant parties.

“We feel profoundly sorry for the person involved and those impacted by such abhorrent behaviour and have since put measures in place to help support those affected.”