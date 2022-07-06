Peterhead carer struck off after being ‘physically and verbally’ abusive towards vulnerable man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead carer struck off after being ‘physically and verbally’ abusive towards vulnerable man

By Lauren Taylor
July 6, 2022, 4:46 pm
A Peterhead- based support worker has been struck off after being "physically and verbally" abusive. Supplied by Shutterstock.
A Peterhead carer has been struck off after she pushed a vulnerable person against a wall and hit him on the head with her hand.

Sharon Davelaar was working as a support worker at Cornerstone North Aberdeenshire Care at Home in Peterhead  when the incident happened on or around May 5, 2021.

During a hearing by her professional watchdog, the panel heard Ms Davelaar pushed the resident – known only as AA – against a wall and struck him on the head with her hand.

She was also found to have restrained him by “taking hold of his wrists and crossing his arms across his body”.

The carer also shouted at him: “You do not hit Sharon” or words to that effect.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now found her guilty of being “physically and verbally” abusive towards the service user, and imposed a removal order.

‘Loss of self-control’

The SSSC’s determination says Ms Davelaar’s actions “fell far short of the standards expected” in a care setting where service users are “entitled to feel safe and cared for, especially in their own home”.

It was acknowledged there had been no reported causes for concern prior to the incident and that Ms Davelaar immediately reported herself to her employer.

The report added: “Your behaviour demonstrated a loss of self-control.

“While you admitted your behaviour to your employer, you did not show insight, regret or remorse. You have not engaged with the SSSC’s investigation.

“Due to the seriousness of the behaviour, it does not appear that the behaviour is easily remediable. It cannot be concluded that the behaviour would not be repeated.

“A finding of impairment is required to protect the public and maintain public confidence. For these reasons, your current fitness to practise is impaired.

‘Absolutely no place for this type of behaviour’

Following Ms Davelaar’s removal, director of delivery for Cornerstone Sara Murphy said the service “strongly agrees” with the outcome of the SSSC investigation.

According to Ms Murphy, Ms Davelaar’s behaviour is at “absolute odds” with the high standards Cornerstone strives for and it will not be tolerated.

She added: “There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in any care setting.

“The employee concerned was removed immediately from the service and the incident was also reported to all relevant parties.

“We feel profoundly sorry for the person involved and those impacted by such abhorrent behaviour and have since put measures in place to help support those affected.”

