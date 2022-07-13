‘Choose what you’re good at and you’ll enjoy it’: Lord Dean of Guild offers advice to RGU graduates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Choose what you’re good at and you’ll enjoy it’: Lord Dean of Guild offers advice to RGU graduates

By Chris Cromar
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 7:34 pm
Sylvia Halkerston, who became the city's first female Lord Dean of Guild this year, has been made an honorary graduate of RGU. Picture Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Sylvia Halkerston, who became the city's first female Lord Dean of Guild this year, has been made an honorary graduate of RGU. Picture Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Aberdeen’s first female Lord Dean of Guild received an honorary degree from Robert Gordon University today.

Hundreds of students gathered at P&J Live as the second day of RGU’s graduations got under way, with loved ones ready to cheer them on as they accepted their degrees.

Today, the celebrations focused on postgraduates from Aberdeen Business School and undergraduates from the law school.

Sylvia Halkerston, who became the city’s first female Lord Dean of Guild in its 800 year history in May, received a doctor of business education.

Mrs Halkerston, who was formerly on the university’s board of governors, told the crowd: “I’m thrilled to receive this honorary degree, especially from those with whom I’ve worked.

“Choose what you’re good at and you’ll enjoy it. Choose what you enjoy and you’ll be good at it.”

RGU’s graduation week at P&J Live is well under way. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

After the ceremony, Mrs Halkerston said: “I just needed the young people to realise that they have to take all the opportunities, not sit and wait for them to come, but go and make them as well.

“I wanted them to be positive above all. If there is a negative in their career, do something about it, do something positive about it and also that people really do matter.”

Speaking about her own honour, she added: “It’s the most wonderful thing that’s happened in my career, and which has been a long career to date to get to my age, and there’s lots of exciting times and hard times, but this is thrilling.”

‘Very special occasion’

University chancellor Dame Evelyn Glennie said it was a “very special occasion” for all those in attendance.

The percussionist, who is originally from Methlick, told the graduates that their “energy, vision and presence creates the very fabric of RGU” and assured them that the doors of the university are always open to them.

RGU student president of communication and democracy, Laila Obiagwu also addressed those gathered and told them their graduation should be seen as their “ticket to change the world”.

Principal and vice-chancellor of the university, Steve Olivier told the audience that he is “immensely proud to lead this fantastic university”.

He added: No matter where life takes you next, I hope you can remain connected to RGU.”

  • To find out who is graduating from RGU this week, check out our interactive list. 

Robert Gordon University Graduation 2022 list

