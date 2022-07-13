RGU Graduations: Legal eagle Agata ready to help people after landing traineeship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Ellon woman keen to help others with her legal know-how has praised how practical her course was.

Agata Clark says RGU’s diploma in professional legal practice (DPLP) has given her the skills and confidence to hit the ground running.

It is just as well, because the 23-year-old has already snapped up a traineeship at James and George Collie.

Miss Clark previously completed an undergraduate LLB honours before studying the DPLP.

She said she wanted to pursue a career in law she “likes helping people”, especially “in matters that they cannot help themselves”.

Ready for the working environment

Throughout her diploma, Miss Clark was taught by practising solicitors in most of her modules and learnt skills to ensure she was ready for the working environment.

Explaining how practical the course was, she said: “It’s less essays and history of law, it’s more what you’re going to do if your client does this, does that, how you’re going to react.

“It really teaches you the ins and out of a solicitors’ normal, typical day and the professionalism and how you’re meant to act.”

Miss Clark said she is now looking forward to the next two years in her traineeship. Afterwards she hopes to complete a dual-qualification in English law, which would help in her aim of becoming a corporate lawyer.

Looking back on her studies at RGU, she said: “I’m happy. I’m relieved. It was a long journey to get here. But we all got there in the end.”

To check who else is graduating this week, take a look at our interactive list.