Aldi store on Countesswells Road opens doors to customers

A new Aldi store in Aberdeen has opened its doors to customers for the first time.

The supermarket on Countesswells Road opened at 8am, becoming the eighth in the north-east.

Despite some initial controversy around the opening of an Aldi store in the area, the council approved the plans in September 2020.

Almost two years later, the store is now up and running having created 27 jobs – described as as a “welcome boost” to the regional economy.

Support from Team GB

Team GB’s Gemma Gibbons was in attendance to cut the red ribbon outside the store, before giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers.

“I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi,” she said. “It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.”

As part of the supermarkets Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative, the judo star also delivered a virtual assembly to pupils at Airyhall Primary School before the summer holidays, to talk to them about the Olympics and the importance of healthy eating and exercise.

“It was great to speak with the children at Airyhall Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family,” she added.

“Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Looking for charity partners

Store manager Andrew Murison added: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Countesswells Road. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Airyhall Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Aberdeen-based charities and foodbanks are being invited to register with Neighbourly so they can collect surplus food and perishable products from the store. Any interested charities should e-mail aldi@neighbourly.com

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 8pm on Sundays.