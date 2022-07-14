Aldi store on Countesswells Road opens doors to customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aldi store on Countesswells Road opens doors to customers

By Ellie Milne
July 14, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 2:06 pm
Store manager Andrew Murison and Team GB's Gemma Gibbons cutting the ribbon. Supplied by Aldi.
A new Aldi store in Aberdeen has opened its doors to customers for the first time.

The supermarket on Countesswells Road opened at 8am, becoming the eighth in the north-east.

Despite some initial controversy around the opening of an Aldi store in the area, the council approved the plans in September 2020.

Almost two years later, the store is now up and running having created 27 jobs – described as as a “welcome boost” to the regional economy.

The new Aldi store on Countesswells Road in Aberdeen. Supplied by Aldi.

Support from Team GB

Team GB’s Gemma Gibbons was in attendance to cut the red ribbon outside the store, before giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers.

“I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi,” she said. “It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.”

As part of the supermarkets Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative, the judo star also delivered a virtual assembly to pupils at Airyhall Primary School before the summer holidays, to talk to them about the Olympics and the importance of healthy eating and exercise.

Gemma Gibbons with one of the first customers to shop at the newly opened store. Supplied by Aldi.

“It was great to speak with the children at Airyhall Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family,” she added.

“Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Looking for charity partners

Store manager Andrew Murison added: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Countesswells Road. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Airyhall Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

The new store has created 27 new jobs. Supplied by Aldi.

Aberdeen-based charities and foodbanks are being invited to register with Neighbourly so they can collect surplus food and perishable products from the store. Any interested charities should e-mail aldi@neighbourly.com

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 8pm on Sundays.

