Concerns grow for missing Elgin woman last seen wearing flip flops

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 50-year old woman who has gone missing wearing only flip flops.

Carol Russell, who is missing from Elgin, was last seen near to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the Moray town.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Ms Russell to contact them on 101.

Ms Russell has gone missing a number of times in recent months.

A police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to help trace 50-year-old Carol Russell who is missing from the Elgin area.

“Carol was last seen around 8pm on Wednesday, July 13, near to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

“She is described as white, 5ft 7in height, with long brown hair which is normally plaited.

“When last seen she was wearing a white dress with a red cardigan and flip flops.”

‘No one has seen or heard from her’

Sergeant Mark Bayliss, Elgin Police Station said: “Officers have been making inquiries and checking local CCTV since Carol was reported missing, however, although we believe she is still within the Moray area, no one has seen or heard from her since last night.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen Carol, or has any information as to where she is, to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“Please call Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 3714 of Wednesday, July 13.”