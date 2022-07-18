How does current heatwave compare to top temperatures ever recorded in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures are expected to hit up to 31C across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands amidst a heatwave across the UK.

Although not reaching the same heights as our southern counterparts, will the north and north-east break all-time local records?

Looking at Scottish records as a whole, the highest ever temperature recorded north of the border was in August 2003 when it hit 32.9C in the Borders village of Greycrook.

The Met Office says there is a 70% chance of setting a new Scottish record on either Monday or Tuesday.

Last week, temperatures hit 27C in the Deeside town of Aboyne, but the north and north-east has been warmer than that in the past.

Here are some of the highest temperatures ever recorded across the region.

Moray

During the British Isles heatwave that took place at the end of August and start of September 1906, Gordon Castle near Fochabers reached 32.2C.

Aberdeenshire

Back in August 1975, the village of Braemar in western Aberdeenshire hit an all-time record of 30C.

Aberdeen

The Granite City recorded its warmest day in July 2006, when the temperature also hit 30C.

It will be interesting to see if any area’s across the north and north-east break their all-time records during today and tomorrow’s heatwave.

However, one thing is for sure, the region will not beat the UK record of 38.7C which was was reached in Cambridge nearly three years ago in July 2019.

Highland

In May 2012, Inverailort in the the western Highlands reached 30.9C, the warmest temperature ever felt during May in Scotland.

Argyll

In July 2021, a high temperature of 28.4C was recorded at Dunstaffnage near Connel Bridge.

Shetland

The highest temperature ever recorded on Shetland was 27.8C on August 6, 1910 at Sumburgh Head on the southern mainland.

Orkney

Orkney’s hottest ever temperature is believed to be 27.2C, however, in recent times the warmest was 24.2C in May 2021.

Western Isles

The highest temperature ever recorded on the Outer Hebrides was 27.2C, which was at Benbecula Airport on July 30, 1948.