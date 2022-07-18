How does current heatwave compare to top temperatures ever recorded in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How does current heatwave compare to top temperatures ever recorded in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands?

By Chris Cromar
July 18, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:12 pm
Loch Morlich near Aviemore is packed with sun seekers. Photo by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Temperatures are expected to hit up to 31C across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands amidst a heatwave across the UK.

Although not reaching the same heights as our southern counterparts, will the north and north-east break all-time local records?

Looking at Scottish records as a whole, the highest ever temperature recorded north of the border was in August 2003 when it hit 32.9C in the Borders village of Greycrook.

The Met Office says there is a 70% chance of setting a new Scottish record on either Monday or Tuesday.

Heatwave temperatures are predicted across parts of the UK.

Last week, temperatures hit 27C in the Deeside town of Aboyne, but the north and north-east has been warmer than that in the past.

Here are some of the highest temperatures ever recorded across the region.

Moray

During the British Isles heatwave that took place at the end of August and start of September 1906, Gordon Castle near Fochabers reached 32.2C.

Walled garden at Gordon Castle, near Fochabers.

Aberdeenshire

Back in August 1975, the village of Braemar in western Aberdeenshire hit an all-time record of 30C.

Aberdeen

The Granite City recorded its warmest day in July 2006, when the temperature also hit 30C.

It will be interesting to see if any area’s across the north and north-east break their all-time records during today and tomorrow’s heatwave.

However, one thing is for sure, the region will not beat the UK record of 38.7C which was was reached in Cambridge nearly three years ago in July 2019.

Highland

In May 2012, Inverailort in the the western Highlands reached 30.9C, the warmest temperature ever felt during May in Scotland.

The UK is on course to reach 40C for the first time.

Argyll

In July 2021, a high temperature of 28.4C was recorded at Dunstaffnage near Connel Bridge.

Shetland

The highest temperature ever recorded on Shetland was 27.8C on August 6, 1910 at Sumburgh Head on the southern mainland.

Orkney

Orkney’s hottest ever temperature is believed to be 27.2C, however, in recent times the warmest was 24.2C in May 2021.

Western Isles

The highest temperature ever recorded on the Outer Hebrides was 27.2C, which was at Benbecula Airport on July 30, 1948.

