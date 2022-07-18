First Bus draft in agency staff and step up recruitment as driver shortages continue to cause disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Bus is drafting in agency staff while a recruitment drive is stepped up to avoid further service cancellations.

Hundreds of journeys across Aberdeen have been cancelled in recent days due to driver shortages.

The company has said the shortages are part of a national issue and are not due to staff illness.

On Friday, 138 services were cancelled – with similar disruption on Saturday, and a further 30 on Sunday.

Today, 164 services have been disrupted.

MSPs and councillors in Aberdeen said the bus services are “in turmoil” and the alternative routes were simply “not acceptable”.

While the recruitment drive is ongoing, First Bus will be relying on additional support from agency staff.

‘We wish to apologise to our customers’

David Adam, head of operations for First Aberdeen said: “We can confirm a number of services have been cancelled today due to the ongoing industry-wide driver shortages we are experiencing.

“We are continuing to work hard to maintain as many services on the road as possible to ensure we continue to serve our customers throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this disruption and would encourage everyone to utilise the First Bus App which is updated with all the latest information, allowing passengers to plan their journey, track their bus to the bus stop and even buy their tickets in advance for contact free entry to the bus.

“We are currently recruiting qualified and trainee bus drivers to be based at our King Street depot in response to the shortages and relying on additional support from agency industry.”