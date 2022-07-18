First Bus draft in agency staff and step up recruitment as driver shortages continue to cause disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First Bus draft in agency staff and step up recruitment as driver shortages continue to cause disruption

By Lottie Hood
July 18, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:13 pm
First Bus have been facing driver shortages in recent weeks. Picture by Kami Thomson
First Bus is drafting in agency staff while a recruitment drive is stepped up to avoid further service cancellations.

Hundreds of journeys across Aberdeen have been cancelled in recent days due to driver shortages.

The company has said the shortages are part of a national issue and are not due to staff illness.

On Friday, 138 services were cancelled – with similar disruption on Saturday, and a further 30 on Sunday.

Today, 164 services have been disrupted. 

MSPs and councillors in Aberdeen said the bus services are “in turmoil” and the alternative routes were simply “not acceptable”.

While the recruitment drive is ongoing, First Bus will be relying on additional support from agency staff.

‘We wish to apologise to our customers’

First Bus Service Number 3, pictured on Mid Stocket Road. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media

David Adam, head of operations for First Aberdeen said: “We can confirm a number of services have been cancelled today due to the ongoing industry-wide driver shortages we are experiencing.

“We are continuing to work hard to maintain as many services on the road as possible to ensure we continue to serve our customers throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this disruption and would encourage everyone to utilise the First Bus App which is updated with all the latest information, allowing passengers to plan their journey, track their bus to the bus stop and even buy their tickets in advance for contact free entry to the bus.

“We are currently recruiting qualified and trainee bus drivers to be based at our King Street depot in response to the shortages and relying on additional support from agency industry.”

