Turriff Show Ladies Day: ‘Party of the year’ makes its return this weekend

The Turriff Show Ladies Day event will return this weekend after two years of cancellations.

Committee members have organised the lunch to be held at the Haughs on Sunday, July 24, to be followed by an afternoon of entertainment.

This year’s sell-out event – “Here we go again! Finally!” – is inspired by Mamma Mia and will feature entertainment from the Glasgow-based Voyage Abba Tribute band.

More than 300 attendees will be raising as much money as possible for Turriff Show and two charities in the area: Clan Cancer Outreach Support Turriff and Homestart Deveron.

Chairwoman Gill Gaul said: “The event was established four years ago with the aim to raise money for charity and in previous years we have been overwhelmed by the amount we have managed to donate to such worthy charities such as Charlie House and Mental Health Aberdeen.

‘Come and celebrate the show’

“Our main aim for the event is to offer a fabulous afternoon for ladies to enjoy and to raise as much money as possible for the brilliant local charities.”

A number of local businesses have donated auction and raffle prizes for the day in aid of the chosen charities.

Bridgend Aggregates, the main sponsors of Turriff Show, and JHJ Developments are also offering their support alongside main event sponsor Annie Kenyon Architects and Developments Ltd.

Annie Kenyon said: “I’m delighted to be sponsoring what has turned into the ‘party of the year’ for Turriff Ladies. After such an unexpected few years for everyone, I think we all deserve to let our hair down and come and celebrate the show together.”

One week later, Turriff Show, the biggest two-day agricultural show in Scotland, will also make its return.

The event will be held on July 31 and August 1, with the Princess Royal scheduled to visit on the second day.