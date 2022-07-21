Turriff Show Ladies Day: ‘Party of the year’ makes its return this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turriff Show Ladies Day: ‘Party of the year’ makes its return this weekend

By Ellie Milne
July 21, 2022, 3:31 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 5:04 pm
Turriff Show Ladies Day "A Million Dreams" committee - Clare Scott, Annie Kenyon, Helen Mitchell, Gill Gaul, Julie Mackie, Fiona Gray, Sarah Sleigh, Gayle Thores and Susan Brown in 2019. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Turriff Show Ladies Day "A Million Dreams" committee - Clare Scott, Annie Kenyon, Helen Mitchell, Gill Gaul, Julie Mackie, Fiona Gray, Sarah Sleigh, Gayle Thores and Susan Brown in 2019. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Turriff Show Ladies Day event will return this weekend after two years of cancellations.

Committee members have organised the lunch to be held at the Haughs on Sunday, July 24, to be followed by an afternoon of entertainment.

This year’s sell-out event – “Here we go again! Finally!” – is inspired by Mamma Mia and will feature entertainment from the Glasgow-based Voyage Abba Tribute band.

More than 300 attendees will be raising as much money as possible for Turriff Show and two charities in the area: Clan Cancer Outreach Support Turriff and Homestart Deveron.

Chairwoman Gill Gaul said: “The event was established four years ago with the aim to raise money for charity and in previous years we have been overwhelmed by the amount we have managed to donate to such worthy charities such as Charlie House and Mental Health Aberdeen.

‘Come and celebrate the show’

“Our main aim for the event is to offer a fabulous afternoon for ladies to enjoy and to raise as much money as possible for the brilliant local charities.”

A number of local businesses have donated auction and raffle prizes for the day in aid of the chosen charities.

Bridgend Aggregates, the main sponsors of Turriff Show, and JHJ Developments are also offering their support alongside main event sponsor Annie Kenyon Architects and Developments Ltd.

Annie Kenyon said: “I’m delighted to be sponsoring what has turned into the ‘party of the year’ for Turriff Ladies. After such an unexpected few years for everyone, I think we all deserve to let our hair down and come and celebrate the show together.”

One week later, Turriff Show, the biggest two-day agricultural show in Scotland, will also make its return.

The event will be held on July 31 and August 1, with the Princess Royal scheduled to visit on the second day.

