Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Turriff Show ‘absolutely thrilled’ to welcome Princess Royal to this year’s event

By Ellie Milne
July 19, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 4:49 pm
Princess Anne will be at Turriff Show on August 1. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The north-east’s biggest agricultural show will receive the royal seal of approval next month.

Organisers of the Turriff Show are “absolutely thrilled” to be welcoming Princess Anne to the historic event on Monday, August 1.

The farming show is returning for the first time since 2019, with more than 28,000 people expected to visit over the two days.

As well as the royal appearance, the traditional competitive classes of cattle, sheep and horses will be in attendance at The Haughs.

The EQ Food and Drink Pavilion will be showcasing the best of local produce, alongside a range of entertainment and arts and craft stalls.

Kevin Gray (Turriff Show vice president), Wilson Strachan from the show’s main sponsor Bridgend Aggregates, David Allan (Turriff Show junior vice president), AJ Green of Bridgend Aggregates and Alan Gaul (Turriff Show president).

Alan Gaul, president of Turriff District Agricultural Association and Turriff Show, said: “It will be a great honour to welcome and accompany The Princess Royal during her visit, which is a special year for both the show and the Royal Family in this Platinum Jubilee year.

“We are excited about the prospect of welcoming exhibitors and the public back to the Turriff Show after a two-year absence and I’m sure businesses are equally looking forward to returning to an event which is a shop window for the very best of agriculture, food producers and country life in the north-east of Scotland.”

‘A great advocate for farming sector’

During her visit, the Princess Royal will view leading livestock entries, including the National Highland Cattle Show, and take part in a tour of the showground to meet members of the association.

She will also present the the prestigious Champion of Champions award in the Main Ring after the grand parade.

Mr Gaul added: “Princess Anne is a great advocate for a vibrant and progressive farming sector which underpins a thriving rural economy and way of life.

Highland cattle at the 2019 Turriff Show.

“We feel very fortunate that Her Royal Highness has agreed to support the show and her presence will only add to the standing and reputation of this leading Scottish farming show as we celebrate 158 years since our formation.”

Tickets for the two-day event are discounted until July 28 and can be booked online.

[[title]]