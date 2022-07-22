Bin collection times could change in Aberdeen due to Altens fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bin collection times could change in Aberdeen due to Altens fire

By Chris Cromar
July 22, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 4:00 pm
The fire took place at Suez's Altens facility earlier this month. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
The fire took place at Suez's Altens facility earlier this month. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council has said some bin collections may be collected at “slightly different times” as they continue to “further refine” their routes in the aftermath of a fire at a recycling facility in Altens earlier this month.

The fire, which took place at the £27million Suez recycling and recovery UK centre on July 8, saw crews battling the blaze for 118 hours.

Due to the impact of the fire, it was revealed that staff from the facility have been “redeployed” or put on paid leave following the incident.

‘Minimise the impact’ on households and businesses

The council said that due to the “tremendous efforts” of their of waste and recycling team, working in partnership with Suez, they we were able to “minimise the impact” on households and business premises across the city.

Bin collection times could be changed. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

So far, the only collections that have been affected were on July 11, which caused their pick-ups to be moved to the next Saturday, with all other collections returning to normal on July 12.

The local authority’s refuse and recycling collection vehicles and crews, which were all based at the Altens site, have been moved to the council’s Kittybrewster depot, while waste and recyclables are being taken to different places.

‘Financial impact of the fire is still being accessed’

Regarding how much the fire has cost the council, a spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The financial impact of the fire is still being assessed. Discussions are ongoing with insurance companies, and we cannot comment on this at this time.”

The recycling plant was badly damaged by the fire. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Last week Suez revealed that Aberdeen’s recycling would be taken to the nearest “appropriate” centre, nearly 300 miles away in Hartlepool in the north-east of England.

The reason for this “temporary” move is so mixed recycling from the Granite City can be taken to another sorting facility that is designed to accept the same mix of materials.

This may seem a long way to recycle, however the council said sorted materials that were previously produced at the facility were “mainly already transported south to the reprocessors who used the materials”.

Residents urged to ‘sort recycling in same way’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “We would like to provide assurances to our residents that although this does represent a change to our recycling arrangements, recycling is very important and continues to be of environmental benefit.

“Residents should continue to sort their recycling in the same way as they are used to as all types of waste accepted at Altens East will continue to be recycled as before.”

Suez UK has been approached for comment.

