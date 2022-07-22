‘Opening day is finally here’ Speyfest 2022 kicks off with the best in traditional music

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The spectacular Speyfest 2022 kicked off today celebrating traditional music with a Celtic flair.

The folk festival has made a long-awaited return to Fochabers on July 22, having been cancelled in 2020 and 2022 due to Covid.

This year will be bigger than ever as the event celebrates 25 years, since founder James Alexander started the festival in a 330-person tent.

In tribute

Sadly, Mr Alexander passed away earlier this year, so this year’s organisers are planning something special in tribute to him on the closing day of the festival.

He pioneered to appreciation of folk and Celtic music and was an accomplished fiddler leading the Fochabers Fiddlers for years.

Thousands are expected to flock to Moray across the three days, with many acts taking to the stage in the evening, playing until the 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Headlining the first night will be bagpiping sensation Red Hot Chilli Pipers performing on the Bothy Stage.

Speyfest returns after three-years

Also playing on Friday are Tour Bus Fortune, Phil Cunningham, Claire Hastings Band and Milne’s High School Fiddlers.

Acts performing on Saturday include Kinderkin, the Arc Fiddlers and the Duncan Chisholm Band.

On the final day of the festival acts like Skerryvore, Rura and The Forty Elephants will take to the stage.

Speyfest Association chairwoman Ashleigh Macgregor said: “It feels amazing that Speyfest opening day is finally here.

“It’s really exciting and emotional to see the festival celebrations start and to welcome everyone back to Fochabers Playing Fields for an unforgettable weekend of music, food and drinks and fun as we celebrate our 25th birthday.

“Tonight’s line-up is a perfect way to kick off the weekend, with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sure to excite and enthrall the crowd.

“After two years of plans put on hold, to say it’s good to be back is an understatement.”

To find out more about Speyfest 2022, visit the website.