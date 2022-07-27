Calls for A90 at Toll of Birness to be dualled if Aberdeenshire freeport bid is successful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for A90 at Toll of Birness to be dualled if Aberdeenshire freeport bid is successful

By Ross Hempseed
July 27, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 8:22 pm
A90 Toll of Birness
A90 at Toll of Birness. Picture by Chris Sumner.

The Scottish Government must fast-track plans to dual the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Toll of Birness, say north-east representatives.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden wants the route dualled if the region is granted freeport status later this summer.

Peterhead and Aberdeen have launched a joint bid for freeport status but road connections between the two hubs are lacking.

Freeports are special economic zones, reducing tariffs and special customs regulations, leading to lower costs for businesses.

Mr Lumsden, alongside Ellon councillor Gillian Owen, says the bid “cannot be hamstrung by an inadequate road network”.

Douglas Lumsden MSP and councillor Gillian Owen visit Toll of Birness.

On a recent visit to the Toll of Birness with Ms Owen, Mr Lumsden again called for the project to be included in the government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review 2.

Transport Scotland says it is reviewing measures already put in place before making a decision on any future upgrades.

Mr Lumsden said: “The Scottish Government has been in the slow lane for the last 15 years on upgrading the A90 at the Toll of Birness, and this especially needs to change if we are granted freeport status.

“It’s imperative that this fantastic project isn’t hamstrung by an inadequate road network connecting Aberdeen and Peterhead.

‘Transformational for Aberdeenshire’

“For too long the Scottish Government has turned a blind eye to the safety issues that continue to persist at the Toll of Birness, but I believe if we were granted a freeport, then ministers would have no choice but to upgrade the road.”

Plans to dual the Toll of Birness have been included in transport body Nestrans’ 2040 strategy, which outlines the areas it will prioritise over the next two decades.

Ms Owen, who runs the Why Stop at Ellon campaign, said: “The prospect of a freeport would be transformational for the north-east.

“If the bid is successful then there is absolutely no excuse for the Scottish Government to stall on upgrading the A90 any longer.

“Commuters regularly have to contend with daily accidents and near misses on the road, but I believe a freeport should finally force the SNP Government to act after 15 years of neglecting the route.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “In responding to local safety concerns about the A90 at the Toll of Birness junction, Transport Scotland installed a vehicle activated sign to advise drivers where they are exceeding the speed limit.

“We will evaluate the effectiveness of this measure before considering any further improvements.

“The strategic importance of our trunk road network, including its safe operation, was recognised in the draft recommendations of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review, published in January.

“The STPR2 final report, and associated delivery plan setting out next steps, will be published later this year.”

