Calls for A90 at Toll of Birness to be dualled if Aberdeenshire freeport bid is successful

The Scottish Government must fast-track plans to dual the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Toll of Birness, say north-east representatives.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden wants the route dualled if the region is granted freeport status later this summer.

Peterhead and Aberdeen have launched a joint bid for freeport status but road connections between the two hubs are lacking.

Freeports are special economic zones, reducing tariffs and special customs regulations, leading to lower costs for businesses.

Mr Lumsden, alongside Ellon councillor Gillian Owen, says the bid “cannot be hamstrung by an inadequate road network”.

On a recent visit to the Toll of Birness with Ms Owen, Mr Lumsden again called for the project to be included in the government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review 2.

Transport Scotland says it is reviewing measures already put in place before making a decision on any future upgrades.

Mr Lumsden said: “The Scottish Government has been in the slow lane for the last 15 years on upgrading the A90 at the Toll of Birness, and this especially needs to change if we are granted freeport status.

“It’s imperative that this fantastic project isn’t hamstrung by an inadequate road network connecting Aberdeen and Peterhead.

‘Transformational for Aberdeenshire’

“For too long the Scottish Government has turned a blind eye to the safety issues that continue to persist at the Toll of Birness, but I believe if we were granted a freeport, then ministers would have no choice but to upgrade the road.”

Plans to dual the Toll of Birness have been included in transport body Nestrans’ 2040 strategy, which outlines the areas it will prioritise over the next two decades.

Ms Owen, who runs the Why Stop at Ellon campaign, said: “The prospect of a freeport would be transformational for the north-east.

“If the bid is successful then there is absolutely no excuse for the Scottish Government to stall on upgrading the A90 any longer.

“Commuters regularly have to contend with daily accidents and near misses on the road, but I believe a freeport should finally force the SNP Government to act after 15 years of neglecting the route.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “In responding to local safety concerns about the A90 at the Toll of Birness junction, Transport Scotland installed a vehicle activated sign to advise drivers where they are exceeding the speed limit.

“We will evaluate the effectiveness of this measure before considering any further improvements.

“The strategic importance of our trunk road network, including its safe operation, was recognised in the draft recommendations of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review, published in January.

“The STPR2 final report, and associated delivery plan setting out next steps, will be published later this year.”