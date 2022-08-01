Aldi’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ to return to Portlethen to support local foodbanks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldi’s “Supermarket Sweep” has returned for another year and customers in Portlethen have the chance to raise as much money as possible for a local foodbank of their choice.

Launched in 2016, it gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home what they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a foodbank.

The shopper also has the chance to double this cash donation and take home a “special buy” item of their choice (worth up to £50) if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

‘A shopping experience like no other’

Portlethen residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep, which will take place at the Aldi in Portlethen Retail Park, from today until Sunday, August 7.

Aldi’s regional managing director for Scotland, Richard Holloway said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we all look forward to. We are so pleased to be bringing the initiative back for another year and offer one lucky Portlethen resident the chance to have a shopping experience like no other.

‘Last year we donated almost £9,000 to foodbanks’

“Foodbanks across Scotland have worked tirelessly over the last two years to help those who need their services the most. Last year we donated almost £9,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep and we want to build on this in 2022.”

Entry is free and people can apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk.

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north-east and north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one.

We are also signposting people to their nearest foodbanks, and the various help that is available during the holidays.