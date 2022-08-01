Aldi’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ to return to Portlethen to support local foodbanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aldi’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ to return to Portlethen to support local foodbanks

By Chris Cromar
August 1, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 1:26 pm
new aldi stores
Aldi's Portlethen store will host the event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Aldi’s “Supermarket Sweep” has returned for another year and customers in Portlethen have the chance to raise as much money as possible for a local foodbank of their choice.

Launched in 2016, it gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home what they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a foodbank.

The shopper also has the chance to double this cash donation and take home a “special buy” item of their choice (worth up to £50) if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

‘A shopping experience like no other’

Portlethen residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep, which will take place at the Aldi in Portlethen Retail Park, from today until Sunday, August 7.

Aldi’s regional managing director for Scotland, Richard Holloway said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we all look forward to. We are so pleased to be bringing the initiative back for another year and offer one lucky Portlethen resident the chance to have a shopping experience like no other.

‘Last year we donated almost £9,000 to foodbanks’

“Foodbanks across Scotland have worked tirelessly over the last two years to help those who need their services the most. Last year we donated almost £9,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep and we want to build on this in 2022.”

Entry is free and people can apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk.

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north-east and north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one.

We are  also signposting people to their nearest foodbanks, and the various help that is available during the holidays.

