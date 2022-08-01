Mixed fortunes for swimmers Tom Beeley and Kara Hanlon at the Commonwealth Games, while judoka Malin Wilson loses quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mixed fortunes for swimmers Tom Beeley and Kara Hanlon at the Commonwealth Games, while judoka Malin Wilson loses quarter-final

By Paul Chalk
August 1, 2022, 1:29 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 4:47 pm
Banchory swimmer Tom Beeley at a pre-Games training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village
Banchory swimmer Tom Beeley.

Banchory swimmer Tom Beeley missed out on qualifying for the men’s 100m butterfly semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games this morning.

His time of 54.15 in heat seven of the competition at Sandwell Aquatics Centre placed him seventh, with sixth-placed Bryan Xin Ren Leong, of Malaysia, finishing in 53.94 to earn the final semi berth from the heat.

Beeley, 23, was a late call-up to the Team Scotland squad and he takes a reserve position ahead of Welsh contender Tom Carswell, who was eighth.

Australia’s Matthew Temple came out on top of heat seven in 52.28, while Scottish contenders Gregory Swinney and Evan Jones also made it through to Monday night’s semi-finals, by finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, in heat six.

The semi-finals take place at 7.57pm and 8.03pm this evening.

Hanlon surges into 100m semi-final

There was success, though, for Isle of Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Kara Hanlon at a Scottish Swimming training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village. Photo by Kath Flannery
Kara Hanlon.

A terrific time of 1:07.99 earned third place in her heat as she finished behind South African Lara van Niekerk (1:06:40) and England’s Molly Renshaw (1:07.54) to progress as one of five qualifiers from that race.

The best 16 athletes overall will compete in the semi-finals tonight, at 9.04pm and 9.10pm, with Hanlon in the second semi showdown. Should she progress, the final is scheduled for 7.07pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the judo, Ullapool’s Malin Wilson lost in her women’s 57kg quarter-final against England’s Acelya Toprak.

However, her Repechage victory over New Zealand’s Qona Christie keeps her in medal contention with a bronze medal contest against Lele Nairne, of England set for Monday night.

This is the 27-year-old Madrid-based athlete and former Highland Budokan judoka’s first Commonwealth Games.

