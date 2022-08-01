Mixed fortunes for swimmers Tom Beeley and Kara Hanlon at the Commonwealth Games, while judoka Malin Wilson loses quarter-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory swimmer Tom Beeley missed out on qualifying for the men’s 100m butterfly semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games this morning.

His time of 54.15 in heat seven of the competition at Sandwell Aquatics Centre placed him seventh, with sixth-placed Bryan Xin Ren Leong, of Malaysia, finishing in 53.94 to earn the final semi berth from the heat.

Beeley, 23, was a late call-up to the Team Scotland squad and he takes a reserve position ahead of Welsh contender Tom Carswell, who was eighth.

Australia’s Matthew Temple came out on top of heat seven in 52.28, while Scottish contenders Gregory Swinney and Evan Jones also made it through to Monday night’s semi-finals, by finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, in heat six.

The semi-finals take place at 7.57pm and 8.03pm this evening.

Hanlon surges into 100m semi-final

There was success, though, for Isle of Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

A terrific time of 1:07.99 earned third place in her heat as she finished behind South African Lara van Niekerk (1:06:40) and England’s Molly Renshaw (1:07.54) to progress as one of five qualifiers from that race.

The best 16 athletes overall will compete in the semi-finals tonight, at 9.04pm and 9.10pm, with Hanlon in the second semi showdown. Should she progress, the final is scheduled for 7.07pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the judo, Ullapool’s Malin Wilson lost in her women’s 57kg quarter-final against England’s Acelya Toprak.

However, her Repechage victory over New Zealand’s Qona Christie keeps her in medal contention with a bronze medal contest against Lele Nairne, of England set for Monday night.

This is the 27-year-old Madrid-based athlete and former Highland Budokan judoka’s first Commonwealth Games.