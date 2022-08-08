Aboyne care home receives top marks for ‘marvellous’ staff that ‘go the extra mile’ By Lottie Hood August 8, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 8:03 pm 0 The staffing team at Allachburn Care Home. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘Could not get better carers’ Peterhead care home receives top rating in inspection ‘This was not respectful, dignified or compassionate care’: Kemnay care home told to improve Birmingham care home residents create their own version of Commonwealth Games Skye care home residents feel as though they are ‘left in limbo’ as Crossreach passes reigns to NHS Highland