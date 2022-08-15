Peterhead residents experience what town centre is like in a wheelchair during accessibility campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead residents experience what town centre is like in a wheelchair during accessibility campaign

By Lottie Hood
August 15, 2022, 7:43 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 7:59 pm
Peterhead residents took part in the "Let's Talk about Accessibility" campaign. Supplied by Peterhead Community Council.
Peterhead residents took part in the "Let's Talk about Accessibility" campaign. Supplied by Peterhead Community Council.

Residents in Peterhead recently had an opportunity to experience the town centre as someone with disabilities or mobility difficulties to highlight everyday challenges.

The campaign, Let’s Talk about Accessibility, involved a group from Peterhead Community Council spending two days encouraging the public to experience town using a variety of mobility aids.

It helped provide many opportunities for locals to discuss issues caused by the cobbles, poor access to shops, a lack of changing place toilets and the misuse of blue badge parking spaces.

Brought home a different reality

Josh Mennie, head of office and public affairs for MSP Karen Adams and Councillor Anouk Kloppert, said the campaign had been very positively received.

Mr Mennie said: “The campaign has been really effective in highlighting some of the day-to-day issues that people with disabilities face when trying to access the same venues and shops able-bodied people access with ease.

“Being pushed around in a wheelchair in Peterhead town centre really brought home the challenges people with disabilities or mobility issues face, and I can’t wait to help further the positive work of Peterhead Community Council.”

Josh Mennie and Councillor Anouk Kloppert. Supplied by Peterhead Community Council.

Mr Mennie added that many staff and shop owners were “incredibly receptive” with many not realising how little changes could make wheelchair access that bit easier.

Sharon Bradford, chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council, added: “Over the course of the two days, we were able to engage in some really positive conversations with both residents and town centre businesses.

“One of the real positives for me, was to see some of our town centre businesses already taking on board suggestions as to how they could improve accessibility in their premises.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The assault happened in Kellands Park in Inverurie. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie
0
School closed due to Coronavirus variants spread. School closure under surge COVID-19 omicron cases. Double door handles, blurred hallway locker background. Fight against public health risk disease; Shutterstock ID 1675482706; purchase_order: ; job:
Which schools in the north and north-east won't be reopening this year?
1
Gorbachev Mikhail 1993-12-06_04 (C)AJL Used EE 07.01.2000 - "Mikhail Gorbachev today became a Freeman of Aberdeen. The fromer Soviet leader was presented with the award by Lord Provost Jim Wyness at a conferral ceremony in the city's Music Hall." Z788(16A)
Did you know these people have received the Freedom of Aberdeen?
0
Bryan Mitchell has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Missing 15-year-old boy Bryan Mitchell could be in Aberdeen
0
Steven Gray.
Man's birthday night out ended with him smashing up Aberdeen University toilets
Glen Brown.
Man caught with cannabis and scales said he used them to track how much…
Pictured are 15 members from different teams around the north and north-east standing in front of the oldest Coastguard rescue vehicle in the fleet. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lifesavers on land and sea: Coastguard celebrates 200 years of saving lives aboard Aberdeen…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Jamie Laws - court Picture shows; Jamie Laws caused a disturbance at Charlotte Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
'We were disco dancing': Domestic abuser's excuse to police after Airbnb attack
Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival
Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival to support female creatives and raise funds for charity
0
Alford Valley Community Railway board members stand at the station building with the new sign
Full steam ahead for plan to reopen popular Alford Valley Community Railway
0

More from Press and Journal

The assault happened in Kellands Park in Inverurie. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie
0
Rowena MacDonald was injured at her home in Tarskavaig. Picture by Jason Hedges
Fundraiser set up to help Rowena MacDonald and her family following Skye tragedy
0
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
Post Thumbnail
New report says green jobs growth strongest in Scotland but skills gap threatens north-east…
0
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
1
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Golf: Keith's Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies…
0