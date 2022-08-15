Peterhead residents experience what town centre is like in a wheelchair during accessibility campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Peterhead recently had an opportunity to experience the town centre as someone with disabilities or mobility difficulties to highlight everyday challenges.

The campaign, Let’s Talk about Accessibility, involved a group from Peterhead Community Council spending two days encouraging the public to experience town using a variety of mobility aids.

It helped provide many opportunities for locals to discuss issues caused by the cobbles, poor access to shops, a lack of changing place toilets and the misuse of blue badge parking spaces.

Brought home a different reality

Josh Mennie, head of office and public affairs for MSP Karen Adams and Councillor Anouk Kloppert, said the campaign had been very positively received.

Mr Mennie said: “The campaign has been really effective in highlighting some of the day-to-day issues that people with disabilities face when trying to access the same venues and shops able-bodied people access with ease.

“Being pushed around in a wheelchair in Peterhead town centre really brought home the challenges people with disabilities or mobility issues face, and I can’t wait to help further the positive work of Peterhead Community Council.”

Mr Mennie added that many staff and shop owners were “incredibly receptive” with many not realising how little changes could make wheelchair access that bit easier.

Sharon Bradford, chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council, added: “Over the course of the two days, we were able to engage in some really positive conversations with both residents and town centre businesses.

“One of the real positives for me, was to see some of our town centre businesses already taking on board suggestions as to how they could improve accessibility in their premises.”