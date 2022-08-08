Emergency services attended two-vehicle crash in Bucksburn By Lottie Hood August 8, 2022, 7:58 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 9:40 pm The crash happened around 7.10pm. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Bankhead Avenue. Officers said they received a call reporting the crash involving two-vehicles at around 7.10pm on the Aberdeen road. A motorbike and a car were involved in the incident and the road was closed as a result. Witnesses reported seeing armed police at the scene and at least one unmarked police vehicle. The road has been closed. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson. They also said ambulance crews were seen in attendance. It does not appear that anyone has been seriously injured. A police spokesman earlier said: “We were called around 7.10pm on Monday, August 8, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen. “Officers are in attendance and the road was closed.” The road reopened around 9.20pm and officers have left the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal A96 blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Fochabers ‘Four-year-old girl’ killed in house collapse following gas explosion Man charged following serious assault in Inverness Man due in court after police seize cannabis plants worth over £75,000 in Aberdeen