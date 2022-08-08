Emergency services attended two-vehicle crash in Bucksburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Bankhead Avenue.

Officers said they received a call reporting the crash involving two-vehicles at around 7.10pm on the Aberdeen road.

A motorbike and a car were involved in the incident and the road was closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing armed police at the scene and at least one unmarked police vehicle.

They also said ambulance crews were seen in attendance.

It does not appear that anyone has been seriously injured.

A police spokesman earlier said: “We were called around 7.10pm on Monday, August 8, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen.

“Officers are in attendance and the road was closed.”

The road reopened around 9.20pm and officers have left the scene.