Emergency services attended two-vehicle crash in Bucksburn

By Lottie Hood
August 8, 2022, 7:58 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 9:40 pm
The crash happened around 7.10pm. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The crash happened around 7.10pm. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Bankhead Avenue.

Officers said they received a call reporting the crash involving two-vehicles at around 7.10pm on the Aberdeen road.

A motorbike and a car were involved in the incident and the road was closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing armed police at the scene and at least one unmarked police vehicle.

The road has been closed. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

They also said ambulance crews were seen in attendance.

It does not appear that anyone has been seriously injured.

A police spokesman earlier said: “We were called around 7.10pm on Monday, August 8, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Bankhead Avenue, Aberdeen.

“Officers are in attendance and the road was closed.”

The road reopened around 9.20pm and officers have left the scene.

 

