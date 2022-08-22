Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen

By Findlay Grant
August 22, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 5:35 pm
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.

A fast-growing UK pizza chain is preparing to open a shop in Aberdeen.

Fireaway – which has more than 120 branches around the world, including Amsterdam and Northern Ireland, will open on September 13.

The chain’s first shop in Greenfern Road, in the Mastrick area of the city.

The pizza menu consists of four bases, cheeses, and meats, with 20 different topping choices are also on offer. Customers can also look forward to sampling Fireaway’s specialty, a Nutella pizza.

Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.

Owner Mario Aleppo works with farmers in Italy to ensure the best quality tomatoes, also asking mills to supply flour at an agreed specification.

These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness, and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

He said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The new branch will be open every day from noon-11pm.

[[title]]

[[text]]
