Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fast-growing UK pizza chain is preparing to open a shop in Aberdeen.

Fireaway – which has more than 120 branches around the world, including Amsterdam and Northern Ireland, will open on September 13.

The chain’s first shop in Greenfern Road, in the Mastrick area of the city.

The pizza menu consists of four bases, cheeses, and meats, with 20 different topping choices are also on offer. Customers can also look forward to sampling Fireaway’s specialty, a Nutella pizza.

Owner Mario Aleppo works with farmers in Italy to ensure the best quality tomatoes, also asking mills to supply flour at an agreed specification.

These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness, and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

He said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The new branch will be open every day from noon-11pm.