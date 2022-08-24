Macduff Aquarium offers free entry for cyclists during Tour of Britain weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east aquarium is throwing open its doors to cyclists next weekend as part of the Tour of Britain celebrations.

Although the tour will not take riders past the doors of Macduff Marine Aquarium, the team is offering free entry to those visitors who arrive on two wheels.

On September 3 and 4, anyone travelling by bicycle can enjoy free admission to see the fish and other marine creatures on display.

The offer is part of a programme of activities organised by Live Life Aberdeenshire for the Tour of Britain.

Aquarium manager Claire Matthews said: “We’re very excited about the Tour of Britain starting off in beautiful Aberdeenshire this year – it will be a great opportunity to showcase our area to cycling enthusiasts and non-cyclists.

“Although the peloton won’t be whizzing through Macduff, there will be lots of interest in the event, as well as visitors here to watch the stage, and hopefully, people will be inspired to get out on their bikes. There are some fabulous bike rides along the Banffshire coast.

“We decided at the aquarium to get involved with the Tour of Britain action, feeling that the more we can encourage cycling and active travel rather than using our cars to get about, the more we help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that gets into the atmosphere.”

The attraction has designated bike stands.