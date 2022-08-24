Macduff Aquarium offers free entry for cyclists during Tour of Britain weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Macduff Aquarium offers free entry for cyclists during Tour of Britain weekend

By Findlay Grant
August 24, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:45 pm
Macduff Aquarium are offering free entry to cyclists.
Macduff Aquarium are offering free entry to cyclists.

A north-east aquarium is throwing open its doors to cyclists next weekend as part of the Tour of Britain celebrations.

Although the tour will not take riders past the doors of Macduff Marine Aquarium, the team is offering free entry to those visitors who arrive on two wheels.

On September 3 and 4, anyone travelling by bicycle can enjoy free admission to see the fish and other marine creatures on display.

The offer is part of a programme of activities organised by Live Life Aberdeenshire for the Tour of Britain.

Aquarium manager Claire Matthews said: “We’re very excited about the Tour of Britain starting off in beautiful Aberdeenshire this year – it will be a great opportunity to showcase our area to cycling enthusiasts and non-cyclists.

“Although the peloton won’t be whizzing through Macduff, there will be lots of interest in the event, as well as visitors here to watch the stage, and hopefully, people will be inspired to get out on their bikes. There are some fabulous bike rides along the Banffshire coast.

“We decided at the aquarium to get involved with the Tour of Britain action, feeling that the more we can encourage cycling and active travel rather than using our cars to get about, the more we help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that gets into the atmosphere.”

The attraction has designated bike stands.

WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0
Marie Harper, known as Sey. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Racist keeps licence despite mounting pavement and driving towards Polish neighbours
Sodexo's new offshore support base in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.
Sodexo moves into new offshore supply base in Aberdeen
1
Police are investigating the theft.
Kerosene worth £4,000 stolen from Aberdeenshire farm
0
Shetland Tosh explosion
Is this the end for Tosh in explosive Shetland cliffhanger?
0
Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0