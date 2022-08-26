Bin strike: Here’s what to do with your waste while workers are on strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With nearly three weeks of strike action scheduled across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Orkney, it’s likely that we will start to see some overflowing bins in the near future.

We have rounded up the advice from each local authority to help residents make the most of the bin space they have and offer some ideas about what to do next.

Store waste at home

Collections have been suspended for all waste and recycling bins, including the majority of commercial bins.

Residents have been asked to not add to already-full bins.

Instead, they should check nearby bins, and when these are all full, they should store their waste at home, or in their back garden if possible and preferably double-bagged.

Bags should not be left next to bins, unless it is unavoidable, because it can become a hazard.

Councils have reminded residents to squash bottles and cans and flatten cardboard to fit more into your recycling bin.

Wash pots, tubs and trays, and rinse and squash your plastic bottles and aluminium cans, so that these don’t smell while you store them.

If you have a garden waste bin, avoid cutting the grass and instead use this bin for food waste.

Keep putting your bins out

It might seem a little bit odd, but councils are advising residents to continue to put their bins out by 7am on their normal collection day.

This is because the strikes will be happening on and off over the next three weeks or so, making it tricky to know exactly which areas may be collected on what day.

However you should be prepared to take your bins back in if they are not collected by that evening.

And if your bin hasn’t been emptied, do not put it out again until your next scheduled collection day as councils will not have the resource to catch up in between.

Take your litter home

On-street bins will be impacted too and are likely to fill up quickly in busy areas.

Advice is once again not to add to already-full bins and instead to take your rubbish home so it can be stored safely.

Depending on where you live, household waste and recycling centres may be open for you to visit.

In Aberdeen, these centres appear to be open – though in the Highlands they are closed.

Aberdeenshire centres remain open for the moment but “pockets of disruption” are expected.

Posted by Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

What about dog poo and bulky items?

Street cleaning and the emptying of bins for dog poo will likely be significantly reduced, if it happens at all.

People are therefore being urged to either use a bin that’s not full or to take dog mess home and double bag it to reduce smells.

Collections of bulky waste items are also being suspended.

Residents are advised to safely store these until collections resume or take them to a household waste centre if possible.

