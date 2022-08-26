Bin strike: Here’s what to do with your waste while workers are on strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bin strike: Here’s what to do with your waste while workers are on strike

By Philippa Gerrard
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
unison strikes
North and north-east residents could see bins go uncollected for days due to strikes. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

With nearly three weeks of strike action scheduled across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Orkney, it’s likely that we will start to see some overflowing bins in the near future.

We have rounded up the advice from each local authority to help residents make the most of the bin space they have and offer some ideas about what to do next.

Store waste at home

Collections have been suspended for all waste and recycling bins, including the majority of commercial bins.

Residents have been asked to not add to already-full bins.

Bin strikes are making it more difficult to get rid of waste
Residents are being asked to store waste and recycling at home during the strikes.

Instead, they should check nearby bins, and when these are all full, they should store their waste at home, or in their back garden if possible and preferably double-bagged.

Bags should not be left next to bins, unless it is unavoidable, because it can become a hazard.

Councils have reminded residents to squash bottles and cans and flatten cardboard to fit more into your recycling bin.

Compost bin
If you have a compost bin in your garden, use it for food scraps. Supplied by Shutterstock.

Wash pots, tubs and trays, and rinse and squash your plastic bottles and aluminium cans, so that these don’t smell while you store them.

If you have a garden waste bin, avoid cutting the grass and instead use this bin for food waste.

Keep putting your bins out

It might seem a little bit odd, but councils are advising residents to continue to put their bins out by 7am on their normal collection day.

This is because the strikes will be happening on and off over the next three weeks or so, making it tricky to know exactly which areas may be collected on what day.

Bin strikes in Aberdeen
Bin strikes mean that waste can accumulate quickly on streets. Picture by Kath Flannery.

However you should be prepared to take your bins back in if they are not collected by that evening.

And if your bin hasn’t been emptied, do not put it out again until your next scheduled collection day as councils will not have the resource to catch up in between.

Take your litter home

On-street bins will be impacted too and are likely to fill up quickly in busy areas.

Advice is once again not to add to already-full bins and instead to take your rubbish home so it can be stored safely.

Depending on where you live, household waste and recycling centres may be open for you to visit.

In Aberdeen, these centres appear to be open – though in the Highlands they are closed.

Aberdeenshire centres remain open for the moment but “pockets of disruption” are expected.

Due to strike action, there may be pockets of disruption to waste collection and recycling centre services from Friday…

Posted by Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

What about dog poo and bulky items?

Street cleaning and the emptying of bins for dog poo will likely be significantly reduced, if it happens at all.

People are therefore being urged to either use a bin that’s not full or to take dog mess home and double bag it to reduce smells.

Collections of bulky waste items are also being suspended.

Residents are advised to safely store these until collections resume or take them to a household waste centre if possible.

Read more about the bin strikes and waste:

Tags

