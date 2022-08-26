Aberdeenshire Courage model who fought cancer is cycling 100 miles for charity that always ‘goes the extra mile’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Self-proclaimed couch potato Joan Cordier who battled bone cancer for a year is raising money for Friends of Anchor by cycling 100 miles across Aberdeenshire and Moray on Saturday.

Hoping for some sun and a nice 12 degrees, the former Courage on the Catwalk model known as the “glam postie” is “excitedly nervous” for the challenge.

Having signed up to Ride the North in 2020, Mrs Cordier said: “I have had this idea of being able to cycle 100 miles for a couple of years and never quite got around to doing it or attempting it so this is going to give an ideal opportunity to do it.

“And Friends of Anchor is a very good reason to put me through this.”

Back in 2008, the former postal worker from Durris, near Banchory, experienced first-hand support from the organisation when she was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma.

“It’s a bone cancer that is normally found in long limbs and not in people of my age groups,” she said.

“Like in the arms or the thighs whereas actually mine was actually on my sternum.”

Going through treatment for the best part of a year, she was often in for five days of “quite intense” chemotherapy.

Throughout her time in hospital, she noticed lots of “lovely things happening” such as fresh fruit being given out and opportunities to be given a massage.

It was only later she found out about Friends of Anchor and became one of their first Courage models in 2013.

Friends of Anchor has ‘given me purpose’

Since her treatment, Mrs Cordier said: “It’s really grown since then but it has still kept its super, very friendly approach.

“When they were looking for models in 2013, I was coming out of denial, I would say, and feeling stronger. I had changed my job and was way out of my comfort zone and ready to give something back.

“And that experience really changed a lot of things for good for me.

“Friends of Anchor has given me a lot more in the last 13 years as a person by firstly doing on the catwalk and meeting some amazing people through that.

“And also giving me purpose. It’s given me purpose to cycle this 100 miles which as a couch potato I might never have done. But also the work they do in research, as well as customer care, is so important.”

She added it was actually through their “diligent” research working with the NHS that Mrs Cordier got the right treatment. She said it helped her survival “enormously”.

“That’s why I’ve been involved and will always be involved with Friends of Anchor,” she added.

“They go the extra mile and they do as many events as we do. They put themselves out there and that is such encouragement for us to help and fundraise for them and put something back.”

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’

After turning 60 this year, Mrs Cordier said she was grateful to get to this stage.

“It’s a priviledge that not everyone gets,” she added. “I feel quite priviledged that I got to 60, and that I am fit and that is due to the work and the support and of all the charities.”

While she said everyone’s cancer journey is different, Mrs Cordier said having support from charities like Friends of Anchor for yourself and family is “so important”.

“It is really hard and it is also really hard for your family,” she said.

“If it wasn’t for my dog I might not have gone out during my treatment. But I have come out of it and for that I’m forever grateful.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. I know everyone’s story is different, in reality whether it’s a year or whatever the length of treatment.

“And I can encourage other people who are going through dark times and show them that you will hopefully come out of it with a new lease of life, or a different life or just continue what you used to do before and you will be as strong as you were before.”

A challenge but not a race

Speaking about cycling, Mrs Cordier said: “I like it and it’s good exercise.

“It’s fun, it’s escapism as in I like to feel the wind in my face and you’re out and about.”

It was not until she joined a local cycling group that Mrs Cordier thought about taking part in some long-distance events.

Using a 25-year-old bike at the time, she said: “I thought I could try something like that so I signed up for an event but hadn’t really thought it through.

“And when we were at a Christmas party, one very straight talking member who’s a good friend just swore at me and said ‘Joan, you’ll never do it on your bike. You need to get a road bike, you need to get serious about this.’

“That was six years ago and I got my road bike and it’s gone from there.”

Taking part in the Ride the North on Saturday, August 27, the Duress resident said her husband would be cheering her on.

She added: “It is a challenge but it’s not a race, I’m racing against myself. I’m doing it to enjoy it but I will try and get up these hills as quick as I can.”