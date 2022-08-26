Aberdeenshire Courage model who fought cancer is cycling 100 miles for charity that always ‘goes the extra mile’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Courage model who fought cancer is cycling 100 miles for charity that always ‘goes the extra mile’

By Lottie Hood
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Former Courage on the Catwalk model is raising money for Friends of Anchor by taking part in Ride the North. Supplied by Joan Cordier.
Former Courage on the Catwalk model is raising money for Friends of Anchor by taking part in Ride the North. Supplied by Joan Cordier.

Self-proclaimed couch potato Joan Cordier who battled bone cancer for a year is raising money for Friends of Anchor by cycling 100 miles across Aberdeenshire and Moray on Saturday.

Hoping for some sun and a nice 12 degrees, the former Courage on the Catwalk model known as the “glam postie” is “excitedly nervous” for the challenge.

Having signed up to Ride the North in 2020, Mrs Cordier said: “I have had this idea of being able to cycle 100 miles for a couple of years and never quite got around to doing it or attempting it so this is going to give an ideal opportunity to do it.

“And Friends of Anchor is a very good reason to put me through this.”

Ride the North is happening on Saturday, August 27. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

Back in 2008, the former postal worker from Durris, near Banchory, experienced first-hand support from the organisation when she was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma.

“It’s a bone cancer that is normally found in long limbs and not in people of my age groups,” she said.

“Like in the arms or the thighs whereas actually mine was actually on my sternum.”

Going through treatment for the best part of a year, she was often in for five days of “quite intense” chemotherapy.

Throughout her time in hospital, she noticed lots of “lovely things happening” such as fresh fruit being given out and opportunities to be given a massage.

It was only later she found out about Friends of Anchor and became one of their first Courage models in 2013.

Friends of Anchor has ‘given me purpose’

Since her treatment, Mrs Cordier said: “It’s really grown since then but it has still kept its super, very friendly approach.

“When they were looking for models in 2013, I was coming out of denial, I would say, and feeling stronger. I had changed my job and was way out of my comfort zone and ready to give something back.

“And that experience really changed a lot of things for good for me.

Mrs Cordier said Friends of Anchor always go the extra mile. Supplied by Joan Cordier

“Friends of Anchor has given me a lot more in the last 13 years as a person by firstly doing on the catwalk and meeting some amazing people through that.

“And also giving me purpose. It’s given me purpose to cycle this 100 miles which as a couch potato I might never have done. But also the work they do in research, as well as customer care, is so important.”

She added it was actually through their “diligent” research working with the NHS that Mrs Cordier got the right treatment. She said it helped her survival “enormously”.

“That’s why I’ve been involved and will always be involved with Friends of Anchor,” she added.

“They go the extra mile and they do as many events as we do. They put themselves out there and that is such encouragement for us to help and fundraise for them and put something back.”

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’

After turning 60 this year, Mrs Cordier said she was grateful to get to this stage.

“It’s a priviledge that not everyone gets,” she added. “I feel quite priviledged that I got to 60, and that I am fit and that is due to the work and the support and of all the charities.”

While she said everyone’s cancer journey is different, Mrs Cordier said having support from charities like Friends of Anchor for yourself and family is “so important”.

“It is really hard and it is also really hard for your family,” she said.

Mrs Cordier said once recovered from her treatment, she had a new lease of life. Supplied by Joan Cordier.

“If it wasn’t for my dog I might not have gone out during my treatment. But I have come out of it and for that I’m forever grateful.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. I know everyone’s story is different, in reality whether it’s a year or whatever the length of treatment.

“And I can encourage other people who are going through dark times and show them that you will hopefully come out of it with a new lease of life, or a different life or just continue what you used to do before and you will be as strong as you were before.”

A challenge but not a race

Speaking about cycling, Mrs Cordier said: “I like it and it’s good exercise.

“It’s fun, it’s escapism as in I like to feel the wind in my face and you’re out and about.”

It was not until she joined a local cycling group that Mrs Cordier thought about taking part in some long-distance events.

Using a 25-year-old bike at the time, she said: “I thought I could try something like that so I signed up for an event but hadn’t really thought it through.

“And when we were at a Christmas party, one very straight talking member who’s a good friend just swore at me and said ‘Joan, you’ll never do it on your bike. You need to get a road bike, you need to get serious about this.’

“That was six years ago and I got my road bike and it’s gone from there.”

Taking part in the Ride the North on Saturday, August 27, the Duress resident said her husband would be cheering her on.

She added: “It is a challenge but it’s not a race, I’m racing against myself. I’m doing it to enjoy it but I will try and get up these hills as quick as I can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

unison strikes
Bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
0
The Aberdeen affordable waiver has helped spur on developments such as the Denburn House flats plan
Hundreds of new Aberdeen city centre homes thanks to controversial scrapping of affordable housing…
0
Post Thumbnail
Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day
0
mail strike
'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay…
0
Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder accused's lawyer withdraws from case at 11th hour
CR0037703 Unison picket line at Inverurie Souterford Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 26-08-2022`
Bin strikes spread with more refuse workers taking to picket lines to protest over…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0
The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is returning on Saturday, August 27. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Historic Lonach Highland Games returns with 'healthy blast of pipes and dram' to welcome…
David Young flipped his car while driving drunk in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Financial worker flipped car while driving drunk in Aberdeen
Willie Miller led Aberdeen to the first of three consecutive Scottish Cups at Hampden Park in 1982.
Should Aberdeen FC legend Willie Miller be given the freedom of the city?
1

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…