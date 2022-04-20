Ride the North: Cyclists encouraged to join event in support of their chosen charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ride the North: Cyclists encouraged to join event in support of their chosen charity

By Denny Andonova
April 20, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 3:00 pm
Cyclists are encouraged to join Ride the North 2022 and support local charities.
Cyclists are encouraged to get on their bikes and support north-east charities that have gone above and beyond for those in need during the pandemic.

After a two-year break, Ride the North (RtN) will make a return in summer giving people the chance to enjoy the region’s best scenery while raising vital funds for a good cause.

However, founder Neil Innes has seen a “a bit of a disappointing” decrease in charity uptake and is appealing to riders to join in support of an organisation of their choice.

While this year’s event is expected to be the biggest in Ride the North’s 11-year history, he admitted sales of charity tickets have dropped by more than 50% compared to previous years.

Charlie House cyclists in Ride the North in 2019

Mr Innes said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve made it through the pandemic and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it, but in terms of charity places it is a little disappointing at the minute.

“The event has generated a lot of charity good will and support over the years – and I do have faith that will come back – but it’s not quite back yet.

“Sales among the general public are pretty healthy, but uptake from charity is probably the slowest I’ve ever seen.

“I can’t be the only event that has the same issue and I can see that loads of the charities that I work with must be struggling.”

Ride the North 2022 to be the best event held so far

Ride the North started in 2011 as a small cycling event around the north-east with 37 riders which has now grown to attract up to 1,000 annually.

Since its launch, it has raised more than £1.6million for local charities.

And this year, Mr Innes is hoping the event will grow better and bigger with more than 1,200 people already signed up to jump on their bikes – the first time to surpass 1,000 riders.

Chest, Heart, Stroke Scotland cyclists in Ride the North 2019

He added: “When the pandemic started I said to myself ‘Take it on the chin and try come back stronger in 2021’. I couldn’t do that then, but the 2022 one will be the biggest event I’ve run in terms of amount of people.

“The charities I work with are dealing with illnesses that can affect us all, they are all working on the ground offering support to people suffering from incredible support every day and they still need your help.”

RTN 2022 will be held on August 27. It will start and finish in Elgin with two routes of 100 miles and 57 miles.

People can register for the day event on Ride the North website, where they can find information and contact details for the charities involved.

