Foodbank boss slams council in row over funding to feed Aberdeen’s hungry By Alastair Gossip August 26, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 7:01 pm 0 Cfine foodbank volunteers packing up food parcels at the charity's Poynernook Road base in Aberdeen. The organisation is in line for a £430,000 funding grant to help the city's hungry. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast 'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team 0 Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle 0 Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral 0 Everything you need to know about the National Whisky Festival heading to Aberdeen 0 Man banned from keeping dogs after 'accidentally' starving Border Collie Molly Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes 0 Meet the power players: Aberdeen City Council chooses committee conveners 0 Jubilee Arch begins to take shape ahead of Braemar Gathering 0 Asda barricades Bridge of Don bins due to fears they would be overwhelmed during… 1 More from Press and Journal People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast 'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team 0 Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle 0 Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs 0 Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral 0 Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…