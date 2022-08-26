People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wildlife enthusiasts have been gathering at St Cyrus to catch a glimpse of a humpback whale off the coast.

The cliff-top observation point, on the path at the top of the shoreline within St Cyrus National Nature Reserve, has been a popular spot this week.

Groups have ventured out with binoculars and cameras with the hope of capturing the whale, which is the first to be spotted in the area for five years.

Some have also taken to social media to share the amazing photos they have taken of the humpback whale breaching in the water.

Following speculation, it has now been confirmed that it is a different humpback whale to the one seen off the coast of the reserve in 2017.

However, due to the photo ID of the dorsal fin the Scottish Humpback Catalogue has been able to tell it is the same whale which was spotted at Newburgh Beach and the Ythan Estuary in late 2016 and the Moray Firth in January 2017.

Increase in whale sightings

Ron Macdonald, who previously worked for NatureScot, shared that whale sightings have been increasing in Scottish waters for two main reasons.

He explained that scientists have been tagging the whales to follow them in real time as they make their way down to breed. They will often pass Shetland, the Isle of Lewis and Isle of Harris.

Also, the population of juvenile humpbacks has been increasing and many will wander at feeding grounds rich in sand eels and sprats, such as the River Ythan Estuary.

Mr Macdonald has also been out to see the St Cyrus humpback whale breaching, adding that it is creating a “huge feel-good factor”.

“It’s amazing it has come back to roughly the same area as when it was a juvenile,” he said.

A great day at St Cyrus on the east of Scotland yesterday! A humpback that spent time at Aberdeen,Ythan 2016 and Moray Firth in 2017 has come back to feed on sandeels and put on quite a show! A photo here by @ronpon_ron pic.twitter.com/ij8dJgUZMb — Scottish humpback ID (@HumpbackId) August 26, 2022

Jules Anderson, from Balnabrechan Lodge, said the viewpoint has been “very busy” as people gather to see the humpback.

“Many people are seeing their first whale in person, which is a spectacular thing,” she said.

“It’s been wonderful that people have had the opportunity to see it. And some have been extremely lucky to see it breaching. That’s brought a lot of excitement.

“It’s a great thing, it’s brought a lot of people together and is bringing a lot of positive vibes.”

Get your camera ready

Mr Macdonald, who has a hobby and academic interest in the mammals, added that many people have been asking when would be the best time head out to try and spot the whale.

“It’s largely conjecture,” he said. “It depends on the distance of the food, but they’re often seen after high tide.

“If you see them breaching have your camera ready because they are likely to go again.”

There may also be a second whale, perhaps a minke or another humpback, currently in the same area.

Staff from the St Cyrus National Nature Reserve will be at the viewpoint just off the main path between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday with binoculars and a scope.

Anyone who does pay a visit to the reserve to catch a glimpse of the mammal is asked to follow the Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code and to not approach the water.