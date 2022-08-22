Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wildlife enthusiasts were treated with a “lovely” surprise at the weekend when a humpback whale was spotted off the coast of St Cyrus.

The mammal, which grows up to 62ft and can weigh up to 40 tons, was seen fluking in the water near the St Cyrus National Nature Reserve.

It is the first time in five years one has been spotted in the area.

Humpback whales can be found in every ocean in the world and are known for their magical songs, which last for hours and can travel for great distances.

They are some of the most fascinating creatures of the sea kingdom, catching the eye of all wildlife lovers with their giant fins, which in some instances grow to up to 16ft.

WHALE AHEAD! After 5 years a Humpback Whale has been spotted off the coast of the reserve! We have been getting… Posted by St Cyrus National Nature Reserve on Monday, 22 August 2022

Dozens of people rushed to send their photos and videos of whale hunting for food off the coast of the reserve to help staff identify the individual.

Some have even speculated that the creature might be the same one which visited the south coast of Aberdeenshire in 2017.

Rise in whale sightings

While humpback whales were once hunted to the brink of extinction in Scottish waters, wildlife organisations have noticed an increase in the number of sightings in recent years.

It is unknown whether this represents a genuine increase in population size, a range shift into Scottish waters, or more vigilant reporting from members of the public.

The most recent sighting of another representative of the whale family was near Fraserburgh in May.

A series of amazing pictures showed a pod of six killer whales – including two mothers and their babies – near Kinnaird Head.

The pod of mammals – known as the “169s” – spent a week off the Fraserburgh coast before heading west into Moray Firth.