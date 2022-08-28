Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a 48-year-old male was seriously injured in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street yesterday evening.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary yesterday after police received calls at around 5pm and he remains in a serious condition.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sherriff Court tomorrow in connection with the incident.

It led to the stairs at St Nicholas Street, which leads from M&S to the rooftop garden, being cordoned off by police.

Appealing for witnesses, a police spokeswoman said: “Anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken to police, should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2550 of Saturday, August 28, 2022.”