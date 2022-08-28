Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre

By Chris Cromar
August 28, 2022, 12:17 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 12:18 pm
The incident happened at St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns.
The incident happened at St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns.

A man has been charged after a 48-year-old male was seriously injured in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street yesterday evening.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary yesterday after police received calls at around 5pm and he remains in a serious condition.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sherriff Court tomorrow in connection with the incident.

It led to the stairs at St Nicholas Street, which leads from M&S to the rooftop garden, being cordoned off by police.

Appealing for witnesses, a police spokeswoman said: “Anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken to police, should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2550 of Saturday, August 28, 2022.”

