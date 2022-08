[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been arrested after a 30-year-old man was assaulted in Lerwick.

The man is believed to have been struck by a bottle outside Da Harbour Chippy in Harrison Square at about 3.20am today.

He was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick with minor injuries.

A 15-year-old has been arrested and released pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 0819 of August 28.