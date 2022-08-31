78-year-old to trial his homemade ‘tadpole like’ bike on a 700-mile trip between Aberdeen to Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

78-year-old to trial his homemade ‘tadpole like’ bike on a 700-mile trip between Aberdeen to Plymouth

By Lottie Hood
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
John Brady is cycling down to Plymouth in his handmade E-Trike. Supplied by John Brady.

A 78-year-old Aberdeen pensioner is setting out on a mammoth 700mile bike ride to visit his family.

John Brady is about to put one of his “contraptions” to the test by cycling – with the help of a little electricity – from Aberdeen to Plymouth.

The idea for propelling himself to the south grew out of a desperation to see his family after Covid struck.

During the pandemic Mr Brady’s regular flights to Plymouth to see family came to an abrupt halt.

With a train journey being a “grim” 13 hours long, his daughter joked he should cycle down instead.

Neither of them expected him to take on the challenge.

“The idea just just grew arms and legs,” he said. “And I thought, why not?”

The hobby started 10 years ago

The E-Trike will be used to cycle around 700 miles to Plymouth. Supplied by John Brady

Mr Brady has been making his own E-Trikes – essentially an E-Bike with three wheels – around 10 years ago.

“It actually started when I was volunteering for North East Sensory Services and taking young people out on tandems,” Mr Brady said.

“One of the items they had was a tagalong bike. But it had two wheels and it was incredibly dangerous. It was very top heavy.

“So they decided not to use this thing and it gave me an idea.”

After buying the bike off the service, Mr Brady decided to add another wheel to the front.

‘There’s quite a lot at stake’

Trying out a few different versions, he finally settled on the “tadpole-like” model with an electric assist motor complete with a solar panelled trailer to help charge the batteries.

The Airyhall resident added: “I’ve been building these trikes for several years now. They are the kind where you don’t sit on the saddle, you sit back in the seat. They’re very comfortable and great fun to ride.

“So that’s the basis upon which I’m traveling the 700 miles down to Cornwall. Obviously there’s a certain risk element because I’ve built all this myself.

“But it’s been built over a period of about two years so I think I’ve ironed out all the wrinkles, but we’ll find out in the next few weeks.

“I’m excited and a bit apprehensive. In terms of mechanical reliability, there’s quite a lot at stake.”

Mr Brady sets off from Aberdeen on Thursday, September 1, and plans to cycle 65 miles per day.

The journey is expected to take him around two weeks and he is raising money for The Core charity, an organisation that helps young people run by his daughter in Saltmarsh.

Tags

Conversation

