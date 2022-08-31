Live the high life in stunning castle conversion for offers over £320,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Live the high life in stunning castle conversion for offers over £320,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Johnston Tower forms part of the A Listed Keith Hall House Estate near the town of Inverurie.
Johnston Tower forms part of the A Listed Keith Hall House Estate near the town of Inverurie.

It is the stuff of fairy tales, a thoroughly modern home within a former castle in a picturesque countryside setting.

Johnston Tower at Keith Hall, Inverurie, is a distinctive period property that forms part of the A Listed Keith Hall House Estate.

Johnston Tower has its own enclosed garden as well as around 25 acres of private grounds shared with Keith Hall residents.

Originally constructed as Caskieben Castle in the 16th Century, Keith Hall was converted to residential use, creating an exclusive community and set in approximately 25 acres of private landscaped grounds.

Accessed by way of a paved courtyard, Johnston Tower has three double bedrooms and is a property of genuine architectural and historic significance with enviable character.

Internally, the property has been sympathetically upgraded to provide modern amenities whilst retaining many original features.

The lounge features wooden panelling around the walls and a vaulted ceiling made of stone.

The home has its own fully-enclosed private garden with a patio area and lawn.

A wrought iron gate at the end of the garden leads out to the surrounding grounds of the estate which are shared by the occupiers of Keith Hall and were originally landscaped by Capability Brown in the 18th Century.

The grounds attract a variety of wildlife and include a lake and communal barbeque area.

The grounds were landscaped by renowned garden designer Capability Brown in the 18th Century.

On the ground floor of the property are the reception hall and dining room which retain the original flagstone floor with plaster walls and a vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen is also on this floor as well as a utility room and cloakroom. The kitchen is sleek and modern with a white gloss base and wide drawer units and contrasting butcher block wooden worktops.

The modern kitchen has white gloss units and an atrium roof allowing for lots of natural light.

Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, stainless steel electric hob and double oven with chimney style extractor above.

The kitchen has lots of natural daylight owing to its dual-aspect windows and atrium roof.

A door leads from the kitchen to the exclusive garden which is bounded by beech hedging, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a morning coffee in the fresh air or an al fresco dinner with friends.

The dining room is packed with character retaining the original flagstone floor and vaulted ceiling.

An original stone spiral staircase leads to all floors.

The impressive lounge takes up almost the entirety of the first floor and has a full-width multi-paned picture window with a deep sill and wooden shutters.

This wonderful room features timber panelled walls with ornate carved wooden cornicing, a cosy reading nook and a stone vaulted ceiling and an imposing granite fireplace with a multifuel stove.

The original stone spiral staircase is well lit with windows and there is also a second, more conventional staircase.

From here a staircase provides access to the second and third floors.

On the second floor, the double bedroom has dual-aspect windows that overlook the grounds.

A shower room is located on the second-floor mezzanine.

The master bedroom has mirrored fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with white, modern fittings.

The master bedroom is on the third floor and has fitted wardobes, built-in storage and an en suite bathroom.

On the fourth floor, and accessed by way of the stone spiral staircase, is the third double bedroom.

Views

Rapunzel herself would feel right at home in this charming room which takes up the whole of the top floor and boasts spectacular views across the estate from the multi-paned period window.

She may even be inspired to write a fairy tale of her own as this room is currently used as a home office.

One of the three double bedrooms that have views across the grounds.

The property also has an exclusive secure single garage.

Price over £320,000 with Solicitors Direct on the aspc website.

The enclosed, exclusive garden is ideal for al fresco entertaining.
The lounge has a large granite fireplace that houses a multifuel stove.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

