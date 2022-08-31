Cafe to reopen at Aden Country Park under community management after ‘massive facelift’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cafe at Aden Country Park is to reopen under community management, after undergoing a “massive facelift”.

Aden Cafe will now be under the management of the Buchan Development Initiative, the business arm of Buchan Development Partnership.

This means the cafe will now be owned by and run by members of the Buchan community.

What has changed at the cafe?

The cafe is currently promising a new and improved offering for customers, including:

New insulation and heaters have been installed to keep customers warm in the winter

Toilets have had a makeover

Tables have been painted and decorated

Gluten-free items, as well as vegan homebakes and oat milk are now on the menu

The charity, which already runs and manages Aden Caravan site, plans to open on Friday, September 9.

Initially the cafe will only be offering a light menu as staff settle in. The charity is still recruiting staff for weekend shifts.

A spokeswoman for the Buchan Development Initiative said: “We are delighted to have secured the lease for Aden Cafe as we know how much it has been missed by visitors to the park.

“Aden Cafe has undergone a massive facelift in recent months and is now looking lovely for our opening.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the local community, as the profits from the Aden Cafe will be used by Buchan Development Partnership to provide free support and advice to Buchan community groups and organisations.”

The cafe will be opening from Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am until 4pm. To stay up to date with the cafe, visit their new Facebook group.