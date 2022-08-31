Huntly’s Allan Hale delighted after Scottish Cup tie is chosen for TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly’s Allan Hale delighted after Scottish Cup tie is chosen for TV

By Callum Law
August 31, 2022, 6:03 pm
Huntly manager Allan Hale is delighted their Scottish Cup first round tie is being shown live on BBC Scotland

Manager Allan Hale is thrilled Huntly will get the chance to perform live to the nation in the Scottish Cup.

The Black and Golds’ first round tie against West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Pollock has been chosen by BBC Scotland for live broadcast.

The clash will take place at Newlandsfield Park on Friday September 16 with kick-off at 7.45pm and Hale believes it will be a great occasion for Huntly.

He said: “There are a lot of tasty ties in the first round and they could have selected any of them.

“So for our tie to be chosen is great, I’m delighted for the players getting the chance to play live on TV.

“The Scottish Cup provides these opportunities that clubs at our level don’t typically get whether it’s the opportunity to play on TV or to play against full-time teams.

“We’ve drawn the lucky straw and it should generate great exposure for the players and the club.

“It’s a game and an occasion I’m sure everyone connected with the club and connected with the town of Huntly will be looking forward to.

“We know it will be a really difficult tie, we’ve done our homework on Pollok and we know we’ll be underdogs in that tie.

“They’re formidable in their league and formidable on their pitch. It’s a tough draw but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“But we want to give a good account of ourselves as a club and a good account of the Highland League.”

