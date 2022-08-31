Huntly’s Allan Hale delighted after Scottish Cup tie is chosen for TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Allan Hale is thrilled Huntly will get the chance to perform live to the nation in the Scottish Cup.

The Black and Golds’ first round tie against West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Pollock has been chosen by BBC Scotland for live broadcast.

The clash will take place at Newlandsfield Park on Friday September 16 with kick-off at 7.45pm and Hale believes it will be a great occasion for Huntly.

He said: “There are a lot of tasty ties in the first round and they could have selected any of them.

“So for our tie to be chosen is great, I’m delighted for the players getting the chance to play live on TV.

“The Scottish Cup provides these opportunities that clubs at our level don’t typically get whether it’s the opportunity to play on TV or to play against full-time teams.

“We’ve drawn the lucky straw and it should generate great exposure for the players and the club.

The Scottish Cup First Round tie between @pollokfc and @huntlyfc will be shown live on @BBCScotland on Friday, 16 September, kicking-off at 7.45pm 🏆 📺#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/hPw1PZajqp — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) August 31, 2022

“It’s a game and an occasion I’m sure everyone connected with the club and connected with the town of Huntly will be looking forward to.

“We know it will be a really difficult tie, we’ve done our homework on Pollok and we know we’ll be underdogs in that tie.

“They’re formidable in their league and formidable on their pitch. It’s a tough draw but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“But we want to give a good account of ourselves as a club and a good account of the Highland League.”