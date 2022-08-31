Ythan water licences suspended after river experiences lowest flow since 2003

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most water licences have been suspended in the River Ythan in Aberdeenshire due to a lack of of water, Scotland’s environmental watchdog SEPA has confirmed.

The pause will take effect from 12.01am on Thursday, September 1, with the river experiencing its lowest waterflow since 2003.

SEPA said they will monitor the impact of any rain forecast and lift suspensions as soon as possible.

Agricultural sector affected

Eight licence holders in the River Ythan area will receive full or partial suspension notices.

Those affected are predominantly within the agricultural sector.

SEPA said they will continue to engage directly with businesses and farmers, warning that continuing to extract water without a licence is an offence.

Suspensions are part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan, which is designed to make sure the correct balance is struck between protecting the environment and providing resource for human and economic activity during prolonged dry periods.

‘Without action, there is a substantial risk of impacts’

Head of water and planning at SEPA, Nathan Critchlow-Watton said: “In the affected areas the current conditions are extremely serious and, without action, there is a substantial risk of impacts on fish populations, natural habitats and longer-term damage to watercourses.

“We recognise the impacts caused by suspending water abstractions, however it is action we cannot avoid.

“The sustainability of local water environments is vital to everyone, including farmers, and we continue to work closely with all those who rely on them to ensure they are protected.”