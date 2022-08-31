Ythan water licences suspended after river experiences lowest flow since 2003

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ythan water licences suspended after river experiences lowest flow since 2003

By Chris Cromar
August 31, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 8:28 pm
The River Ythan at Newburgh. The River Ythan at Newburgh. Picture by Jane Waters.
Most water licences have been suspended in the River Ythan in Aberdeenshire due to a lack of of water, Scotland’s environmental watchdog SEPA has confirmed.

The pause will take effect from 12.01am on Thursday, September 1, with the river experiencing its lowest waterflow since 2003.

SEPA said they will monitor the impact of any rain forecast and lift suspensions as soon as possible.

Agricultural sector affected

Eight licence holders in the River Ythan area will receive full or partial suspension notices.

Those affected are predominantly within the agricultural sector.

The River Ythan when it burst its banks in 2015. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

SEPA said they will continue to engage directly with businesses and farmers, warning that continuing to extract water without a licence is an offence.

Suspensions are part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan, which is designed to make sure the correct balance is struck between protecting the environment and providing resource for human and economic activity during prolonged dry periods.

‘Without action, there is a substantial risk of impacts’

Head of water and planning at SEPA, Nathan Critchlow-Watton said: “In the affected areas the current conditions are extremely serious and, without action, there is a substantial risk of impacts on fish populations, natural habitats and longer-term damage to watercourses.

“We recognise the impacts caused by suspending water abstractions, however it is action we cannot avoid.

“The sustainability of local water environments is vital to everyone, including farmers, and we continue to work closely with all those who rely on them to ensure they are protected.”

