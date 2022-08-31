Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week

By Garrett Stell
August 31, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 6:12 pm
The following Orkney schools and nurseries will close on September 6-8.
The following Orkney schools and nurseries will close on September 6-8.

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that more than 20 schools and nurseries will close next week if unions go ahead with planned strike actions.

Education officials conducted a review of each school to determine how they would be affected by the loss of school staff involved in the industrial action on September 6-8.

Director of Education, Leisure and Housing James Wylie said that parents at schools scheduled to be open should still try to make alternative childcare arrangements in case the situation changes.

What are the confirmed closures?

Here is how schools will be affected on September 6-8:

To go with story by Garrett Stell. The list of schools and nurseries confirmed to close in Orkney over strike action Picture shows; Orkney school and nursery closures. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/Orkney Islands Council Date; 31/08/2022

Modified schedules

In addition to the closures, some nurseries will have modified schedules.

The Papa Westray nursery will be open on Tuesday afternoon (September 6) and Wednesday morning (September 7). The nursery will close Tuesday morning, Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday (September 8).

Papa Westray Primary School will remain open all three days.

The Shapinsay nursery will only operate in the mornings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The nursery will close each afternoon, but Shapinsay Primary will remain open all three days.

For now, the following schools will be open as usual:

  • Eday Primary and Nursery
  • North Ronaldsay School
  • North Walls School and Nursery
  • Orkney College
  • Rousay Primary and Nursery
  • Sanday Primary and Nursery
  • St Andrews Primary

More changes possible

The decision to close schools and nurseries involved careful consideration of each school’s health and safety requirements. A council spokesperson said that even in schools where few employees are planning to strike, the expected absence of key members – such as cafeteria and cleaning staff and fire and first aid specialists – made it unsafe to open.

Mr Wylie said on Wednesday that headteachers will continue to communicate with parents. There might be further updates over the course of the three days of strikes next week, he added, and parents should be ready to adapt.

Orkney education boss discusses the end of masks in schools
Director of Education, Leisure and Housing for Orkney Islands Council James Wylie. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

“Whilst we completely understand the difficulties these closures place on parents – many of whom make up Orkney’s workforce – paramount to us is the safety of all when opening an establishment and if we are unable to guarantee that all health, safety and wellbeing measures are being met, then they simply cannot open.

“Given that this situation remains fluid, our advice continues to be that parents and carers of children attending establishments planned to open should plan alternative arrangements for their children on those dates as a precaution in case further closures are announced.”

