Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A real whopper’: 105kg hailbut landed by Peterhead fisherman

By Chris Cromar
September 2, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 3:50 pm
Fishmonger Willie Little with the halibut that was caught by a Peterhead fisherman. Design by Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
huge 105kg halibut that was caught by a Peterhead fisherman has arrived in Perthshire.

It has been bought by fishmonger Willie Little, who runs Fish in Crieff, direct from a fisherman in Peterhead.

It will be cut into halibut steaks to be sold to customers at the Perthshire town’s fish shop and will also be used in Little’s Restaurant in Blairgowrie, which is owned by Mr Little.

The fish was caught by a fisherman from Peterhead.

Calling the catch a “real whopper”, Mr Little said: “Halibut can grow to extreme lengths – this one is the size and weight of two small adults.”

It will soon be filleted and on sale, with Mr Little saying that “freshness is everything with fish”, adding: “We must continue to support our local fishmongers as many are still struggling after the pandemic and now face higher utility bills.”

In July, a halibut weighing 121kg and measuring 6ft was sold at Peterhead Fish Market to a fishmongers in Edinburgh.

