North and Highlands and Islands clubs find out their Women’s Scottish Cup fate in preliminary round draw

The road to Hampden has officially begun for women’s clubs in Scotland as the preliminary round of the new Scottish Cup took place on Friday.

In August, the SFA announced that they would be launching a new women’s national competition that would see the semi-finals and finals played at Hampden.

The preliminary round draw took place at the national stadium on Friday afternoon, with four teams from the Highland and Islands league involved, alongside north SWFL sides Buchan Ladies United and Stonehaven.

Other clubs from the north and Highlands such as Aberdeen Women, Inverness Caley Thistle, Grampian Ladies and Westdyke will enter the competition as the rounds progress.

In the preliminary round draw, 10 teams received a bye to the next round, with Buchan Ladies United and Stonehaven both being drawn a bye, with the remaining 12 teams drawn against each other.

The draw set up an all Highlands and Islands clash as Clachnacuddin will host league opponents Brora Rangers in the preliminary round, while Orkney will travel to Harmony Row, and Nairn St Ninian will also be on the road to face Drumchapel United.

Those games will take place on Sunday September 11.

The preliminary round draw for north and Highland and Islands clubs are:

Buchan Ladies United and Stonehaven received a bye.

Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers

Harmony Row v Orkney Women

Drumchapel United v Nairn St Ninian