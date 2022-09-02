North and Highlands and Islands clubs find out their Women’s Scottish Cup fate in preliminary round draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

North and Highlands and Islands clubs find out their Women’s Scottish Cup fate in preliminary round draw

By Sophie Goodwin
September 2, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 6:13 pm
Hampden will host the semi-finals and final of the new Women's Scottish Cup.
Hampden will host the semi-finals and final of the new Women's Scottish Cup.

The road to Hampden has officially begun for women’s clubs in Scotland as the preliminary round of the new Scottish Cup took place on Friday.

In August, the SFA announced that they would be launching a new women’s national competition that would see the semi-finals and finals played at Hampden.

The preliminary round draw took place at the national stadium on Friday afternoon, with four teams from the Highland and Islands league involved, alongside north SWFL sides Buchan Ladies United and Stonehaven.

Other clubs from the north and Highlands such as Aberdeen Women, Inverness Caley Thistle, Grampian Ladies and Westdyke will enter the competition as the rounds progress.

In the preliminary round draw, 10 teams received a bye to the next round, with Buchan Ladies United and Stonehaven both being drawn a bye, with the remaining 12 teams drawn against each other.

The draw set up an all Highlands and Islands clash as Clachnacuddin will host league opponents Brora Rangers in the preliminary round, while Orkney will travel to Harmony Row, and Nairn St Ninian will also be on the road to face Drumchapel United.

Those games will take place on Sunday September 11.

The preliminary round draw for north and Highland and Islands clubs are:

Buchan Ladies United and Stonehaven received a bye.

Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers

Harmony Row v Orkney Women

Drumchapel United v Nairn St Ninian

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Four of the five youngsters who have moved up from Aberdeen Ladies U19's squad to the SWPL 1 team. From L-R Millie Urquhart, Annalisa McCann, Brodie Greenwood and Madison Finnie. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Aberdeen FC Ladies to Aberdeen FC Women: What do the Dons' five new youngsters…
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women narrowly beaten 2-1 by Glasgow City on the road in SWPL 1
Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women need to be mentally strong against Glasgow City, says co-manager Gavin Beith
Ellen White, left, and Jill Scott, right, retired from football after winning Euro 2022 with England. (Photo by Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: Football says thank you to two legends of the game as Jill…
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. (Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief - but reckons Dons…
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result
Aberdeen Women's new Finnish midfielder Elena Karkkainen. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's Elena Karkkainen on her introduction to Scottish football and bringing her Finnish…
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women looking to build momentum with trip to Hutchison Vale, says…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1