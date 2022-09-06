Stonehaven town centre deluged as flood and thunderstorm alerts issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven town centre deluged as flood and thunderstorm alerts issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray

By Denny Andonova
September 6, 2022, 2:08 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 6:59 am

Flood and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for the north and north-east following several days of dreich weather.

Residents have already reported incidents of severe flooding to streets across the region – with some spots in Stonehaven seen covered with up to seven inches of water.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned heavy rain and thundery showers could cause localised flooding over the next 24 hours.

Flooding in Stonehaven.
View out a shop window in Stonehaven during heavy rain.

It is expected Tuesday’s bad weather will carry on overnight into Wednesday morning.

The alert covers the whole of Grampian and Moray, as well as some parts of the eastern and southern Highlands – including Nairn, Aviemore and Dalwhinnie.

Caithness and Sutherland were also issued with a flood alert on Tuesday afternoon, with eastern parts of the area most likely to be impacted.

Sepa has advised that urban areas and roads are most likely to be affected by the conditions – with persistent rain causing flooding from small rivers and watercourses.

This could also result in particularly difficult conditions for drivers travelling in the area.

Thunderstorm on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Tuesday.

They have issued a warning of possible:

  • Delays to train services
  • Driving conditions affected by water
  • Damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes
  • Short-term loss of power
  • Flooding of homes and businesses
Met Office warns of thunderstorms on Thursday. Supplied by Met Office.

A weekend of wet weather and disruption

The flood and thunderstorm alerts come after heavy rain swept across the region over the weekend – causing severe flooding to roads and properties across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Tapi Carpets & Floors in Aberdeen’s Kittybrewster Retail Park had to close on Sunday after heavy downpour flooded the store.

A sign in the shop’s window informed customers of the closure as staff tried to brush some of the surface water out of the premises.

Buckets were placed around the store to help catch additional rain water coming in, with part of the ceiling appearing to have collapsed.

Tour of Britain also bore the brunt of the weather after the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road, which was used as a main access point along the route, was flooded at Westhill.

All events planned to take place in Alford for the cycling event were also cancelled due to the heavy rainfall.

Yellow warning for Wednesday

The Met Office has issued a further warning for Wednesday that will be in force from 3am until 10am.

It extends north and covers the areas of the Black Isle, Caithness and Sutherland, with most thunderstorms believed to be concentrated across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Met Office warns of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0
A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Meet the expert who knows the secret to a great…
0
Designer trainer restorer had 700 indecent images of children
Drug-dealing funfair worker sold cannabis to make lockdown cash
A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Enter your designs as competition launches
0
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0

More from Press and Journal

Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0