Stonehaven town centre deluged as flood and thunderstorm alerts issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray

Flood and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for the north and north-east following several days of dreich weather.

Residents have already reported incidents of severe flooding to streets across the region – with some spots in Stonehaven seen covered with up to seven inches of water.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned heavy rain and thundery showers could cause localised flooding over the next 24 hours.

It is expected Tuesday’s bad weather will carry on overnight into Wednesday morning.

The alert covers the whole of Grampian and Moray, as well as some parts of the eastern and southern Highlands – including Nairn, Aviemore and Dalwhinnie.

Caithness and Sutherland were also issued with a flood alert on Tuesday afternoon, with eastern parts of the area most likely to be impacted.

Sepa has advised that urban areas and roads are most likely to be affected by the conditions – with persistent rain causing flooding from small rivers and watercourses.

This could also result in particularly difficult conditions for drivers travelling in the area.

Thunderstorm on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Tuesday.

They have issued a warning of possible:

Delays to train services

Driving conditions affected by water

Damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Short-term loss of power

Flooding of homes and businesses

A weekend of wet weather and disruption

The flood and thunderstorm alerts come after heavy rain swept across the region over the weekend – causing severe flooding to roads and properties across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Tapi Carpets & Floors in Aberdeen’s Kittybrewster Retail Park had to close on Sunday after heavy downpour flooded the store.

A sign in the shop’s window informed customers of the closure as staff tried to brush some of the surface water out of the premises.

Buckets were placed around the store to help catch additional rain water coming in, with part of the ceiling appearing to have collapsed.

Tour of Britain also bore the brunt of the weather after the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road, which was used as a main access point along the route, was flooded at Westhill.

All events planned to take place in Alford for the cycling event were also cancelled due to the heavy rainfall.

Yellow warning for Wednesday

The Met Office has issued a further warning for Wednesday that will be in force from 3am until 10am.

It extends north and covers the areas of the Black Isle, Caithness and Sutherland, with most thunderstorms believed to be concentrated across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Met Office warns of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

