From budgeting tools to financial first aid: Aberdeen charity launches podcast to help those struggling with money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From budgeting tools to financial first aid: Aberdeen charity launches podcast to help those struggling with money

By Lauren Taylor
September 6, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 3:12 pm
An Aberdeen charity has released a podcast series to help people struggling with debt as the cost of living continues to soar. Photo by Shutterstock.
An Aberdeen charity has released a podcast series to help people struggling with debt as the cost of living continues to soar. Photo by Shutterstock.

An Aberdeen charity has released a podcast series to help those struggling with the rising cost of living and reduce the stigma of being in unmanageable debt.

Ditch Debt with Dignity released the first episode of its Finding Financial Peace podcast yesterday.

The Aberdeen charity was established in 2014 to provide free, confidential, non-judgemental advice and guidance to those owning their own home or in private rent experiencing a financial crisis.

It aims to help people who own homes or rent privately because they often have less access to government assistance and are more at risk of becoming homeless.

The podcast series will provide tips on coping with different types of debt. Photo: Shutterstock

The charity’s new podcast series will have five parts, with each episode being released on Spotify every Monday.

Episodes will cover a range of topics from financial first aid, to budgeting tools, getting confident with money, and different types of debt.

Ditch Debt with Dignity founder Wendy Fleming said: “We’ve released these podcasts to try and reduce the stigma of being in unmanageable debt, particularly during this time of uncertainty.

“There are tools and tips on our website that are aimed to help people find a way forward to know that they are not alone and that there are always options, sometimes finding the courage to speak to someone is the first step.”

Big Food Appeal

As part of our Big Food Appeal, the Press and Journal and Evening Express have been working to highlight initiatives helping our communities.

We have been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis, threatening households right to the brink, while our appeal aims to help charities and volunteers with their vital work.

We have been making sure those in our communities know where to get help as well as sharing what local authorities are doing to help constituents struggling to keep warm.

To listen to the first podcast Financial First Aid click here.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0
Philip Tibbetts, the Lyon Court Vexillologist for Scotland, visited Inverurie Academy alongside Miranda McHardy of the group that is campaigning for a flag to represent Aberdeenshire. They were launching a competition to design the shire flag. Pictured - Philip Tibbetts with pupil Isla Bateman presenting the saltire along with L-R Shannon Jamieson, Iona Duncan and Neve Simpson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 06-09-2022`
A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Meet the expert who knows the secret to a great…
0
Cameron Bruce was caught with hundreds of images of children on his devices. DCT Media.
Designer trainer restorer had 700 indecent images of children
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing funfair worker sold cannabis to make lockdown cash
Flag for Aberdeenshire
A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Enter your designs as competition launches
0
Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0