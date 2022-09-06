From budgeting tools to financial first aid: Aberdeen charity launches podcast to help those struggling with money

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen charity has released a podcast series to help those struggling with the rising cost of living and reduce the stigma of being in unmanageable debt.

Ditch Debt with Dignity released the first episode of its Finding Financial Peace podcast yesterday.

The Aberdeen charity was established in 2014 to provide free, confidential, non-judgemental advice and guidance to those owning their own home or in private rent experiencing a financial crisis.

It aims to help people who own homes or rent privately because they often have less access to government assistance and are more at risk of becoming homeless.

The charity’s new podcast series will have five parts, with each episode being released on Spotify every Monday.

Episodes will cover a range of topics from financial first aid, to budgeting tools, getting confident with money, and different types of debt.

Ditch Debt with Dignity founder Wendy Fleming said: “We’ve released these podcasts to try and reduce the stigma of being in unmanageable debt, particularly during this time of uncertainty.

“There are tools and tips on our website that are aimed to help people find a way forward to know that they are not alone and that there are always options, sometimes finding the courage to speak to someone is the first step.”

To listen to the first podcast Financial First Aid click here.