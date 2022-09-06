Cove Rangers sign Motherwell defender Max Johnston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed full back Max Johnston on loan from Motherwell.

Johnston spent last season on loan at Queen of the South, having been signed by his father who was manager of the Doonhamers at the time and made 31 appearances.

Cove boss Jim McIntyre is pleased to have the right back on board for the rest of the campaign.

He told the Cove website: “We needed defensive cover, especially on that side of the pitch, and Max’s signing gives me competition for places.

“Having had a full season at Championship level, he knows the division, and it means we’re getting close to the kind of squad we’re going to need in the months ahead.

“He is a really good option for me, and I’m delighted he has agreed to join us.”

Johnston impressed by Cove’s ambition

Johnston is looking forward to spending the season on loan at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “I was excited when I was told Cove were interested in taking me in on loan.

“Having been at Balmoral Stadium on two occasions last season when I played for Queen of the South, I’m aware of how well the club is run and how good the team are, as well as the brilliant facilities they have.

“I’ve been at Motherwell for a few years, and I have learnt a lot from the players and coaches there, particularly from fellow right-backs Stephen O’Donnell and Paul McGinn, who both have experience playing for the national team.

“I’m looking to play as many games as possible during my loan spell, and bring some of the things I have learnt at Motherwell to the team here.

“I’m a right-back, so most importantly I look to keep clean sheets, but I enjoy getting on the ball and venturing forward, chipping in with goals and assists as much as possible.”

Hammell hopes Johnston can develop with the Championship newcomers

The 18 year-old, son of former Scotland winger Allan, is a Scotland under-19 international and scored on his international debut for the under-16 side when he netted in a 3-2 win over Australia.

Well boss Steven Hammell said: “Max has a really bright future at Motherwell.

“He is a big part of our long-term plans at this club.

“We have a lot of competition from two Scotland internationals at right full back, with Stephen O’Donnell and Paul McGinn, so it’s very important he continues to play games and learn his trade.

“Cove Rangers is a great loan move for him, playing in the Championship will help enhance his ability and will stand him in good stead for the future.”