Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains

Train services between Dundee and Aberdeen faced disruption after the northbound line was shut due to flooding.

Network Rail said heavy rain led to water running from a field onto the tracks at Carmont, near Stonehaven.

The line was closed shortly before 8am for services running from Montrose towards Aberdeen until the water level receded.

ScotRail said services from Aberdeen heading south were still able to run and put arrangements in place for tickets to be used on buses.

⚠️ NEW: We’ve had reports of flooding between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven due to water running off a field next to the railway. For safety reasons, we’re unable to run trains from Montrose towards Aberdeen until the water level drops to a more suitable level. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/lD5jXJNfbw — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 7, 2022

Network Rail was “monitoring the situation closely” and confirmed the line reopened shortly after 10am.

A temporary speed restriction has been put in place on trains between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk until 1pm on Wednesday.

ScotRail has advised that this is due to heavy rainfall.

Derailment at Carmont

The affected stretch is the same area where a ScotRail service crashed due to severe weather in August 2020.

Three people, Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie, died in the tragic derailment.

Following the incident, independent task forces were established to examine the causes to protect passengers in the future.

A Rail Accident Investigation Branch report concluded a drain at the site were not build to design so could not handle heavy rain and it was not properly inspected or maintained.

Neil Davidson, a partner Digby Brown Solicitors, who represented some of the victims, questioned why reduced speeds were not imposed at the time due to the extreme wet weather on the day.