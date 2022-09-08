Controversial Portsoy Harbour safety barriers removed by Aberdeenshire Council within a week due to paperwork mix-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Controversial Portsoy Harbour safety barriers removed by Aberdeenshire Council within a week due to paperwork mix-up

By Ellie Milne
September 8, 2022, 12:26 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 2:44 pm
The access denied barriers and signs were erected on September 2. Picture by Jasperimage.
The access denied barriers and signs were erected on September 2. Picture by Jasperimage.

New safety barriers and signage at Portsoy Harbour have been removed less than a week after it emerged the right paperwork was not in place.

Aberdeenshire Council installed the new safety measures on September 2 before realising permission was required from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Metal barriers and signs stating “No access to top of pier” were erected at the almost 200-year-old pier over two days by the harbour team.

The request was made by the Marine Safety Committee to ensure public safety on the high pier next to the rocky coastline.

But less than a week later, they have all had to be removed as the structure is Grade B listed.

If they are to be put back in place, permission from HES will need to be requested and approved.

Residents had already taken to social media to express concerns about the barriers – describing them as an “eye sore” while saying it will just encourage children to venture to cliffs instead. 

However, others have stressed the safety benefits the barriers will bring.

‘Heed the safety warnings’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Given the significant height of the pier at Portsoy Harbour and the dangers posed by the rocky coastline, particularly at low tide, in the interests of public safety our Marine Safety Committee requested that the harbours team install warning signage and barriers to advise and restrict access to the top of the pier.

The barriers were put up on the steps at Portsoy Harbour. Picture by Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

“These will be similar to measures undertaken at Macduff Harbour north pier and we would encourage members of the public to heed the safety warnings and refrain from walking on these piers.

“As the structure is Grade B listed, the barrier will require permission from Historic Environment Scotland so has been removed meantime.”

The new Portsoy Harbour was built in 1825 and brings a large number of visitors to the Aberdeenshire town, with the pier being a popular spot for fishing.

It is also home to the popular Scottish Traditional Boat Festival and was transformed into Miquelon for filming of the final series of Peaky Blinders.

A spokeswoman from Historic Environment Scotland confirmed they have not had a role in the process so far, but would be consulted if an application was submitted for listed building consent.

Tags

Conversation

