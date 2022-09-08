Controversial Portsoy Harbour safety barriers removed by Aberdeenshire Council within a week due to paperwork mix-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New safety barriers and signage at Portsoy Harbour have been removed less than a week after it emerged the right paperwork was not in place.

Aberdeenshire Council installed the new safety measures on September 2 before realising permission was required from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Metal barriers and signs stating “No access to top of pier” were erected at the almost 200-year-old pier over two days by the harbour team.

The request was made by the Marine Safety Committee to ensure public safety on the high pier next to the rocky coastline.

But less than a week later, they have all had to be removed as the structure is Grade B listed.

If they are to be put back in place, permission from HES will need to be requested and approved.

Residents had already taken to social media to express concerns about the barriers – describing them as an “eye sore” while saying it will just encourage children to venture to cliffs instead.

However, others have stressed the safety benefits the barriers will bring.

‘Heed the safety warnings’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Given the significant height of the pier at Portsoy Harbour and the dangers posed by the rocky coastline, particularly at low tide, in the interests of public safety our Marine Safety Committee requested that the harbours team install warning signage and barriers to advise and restrict access to the top of the pier.

“These will be similar to measures undertaken at Macduff Harbour north pier and we would encourage members of the public to heed the safety warnings and refrain from walking on these piers.

“As the structure is Grade B listed, the barrier will require permission from Historic Environment Scotland so has been removed meantime.”

The new Portsoy Harbour was built in 1825 and brings a large number of visitors to the Aberdeenshire town, with the pier being a popular spot for fishing.

It is also home to the popular Scottish Traditional Boat Festival and was transformed into Miquelon for filming of the final series of Peaky Blinders.

A spokeswoman from Historic Environment Scotland confirmed they have not had a role in the process so far, but would be consulted if an application was submitted for listed building consent.