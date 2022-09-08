Shamed ex SNP transport chief Derek Mackay admits ‘catastrophic failings’ over ferries fiasco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shamed ex SNP transport chief Derek Mackay admits ‘catastrophic failings’ over ferries fiasco

Former ferries minister Derek Mackay admitted there were “catastrophic failings” over the delayed construction of two CalMac boats as he returned to Holyrood for the first time since being forced to quit.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 8, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 10:12 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Derek Mackay.
Derek Mackay returned to answer questions at Holyrood.

Former ferries minister Derek Mackay admitted there were “catastrophic failings” over the delayed construction of two CalMac boats as he returned to Holyrood for the first time since being forced to quit.

The shamed ex-SNP minister confessed he shouldered some of the blame over the decision to award a contract to Ferguson Marine to build two new vessels in 2015.

But he denied there had been a “political agenda” behind the shipbuilding agreement and insisted he was not solely responsible – without naming names.

The two vessels were supposed to be finished in 2018.

Two ferries being built by Ferguson’s have been delayed.

Mr Mackay was grilled by Holyrood’s Public Audit committee more than two years after he resigned in disgrace after it emerged he had pestered a 16-year-old boy with texts.

He was ushered out by Scottish Parliament staff after the hearing to avoid further scrutiny from the media.

The former finance secretary – who was once tipped as a potential future SNP leader – had been transport and islands minister when Ferguson’s were awarded the contract.

He told MSPs: “I take my share of responsibility.”

‘Best of intentions’

He added: “However, in doing so I believe that at every stage and at every decision I acted with the best of intentions.”

Mr Mackay refused to personally blame any former SNP colleagues and insisted he wanted to stray clear of “petty politics”.

The former SNP MSP said the agreement with Ferguson’s helped protect jobs and ensured the Port Glasgow shipyard had a viable future.

Ex-Ferguson’s boss Jim McColl has repeatedly claimed the Scottish Government passed the deal despite doubts to win over voters.

Nicola Sturgeon with Jim McColl.

He had once been a key business ally of the SNP but has since branded Nicola Sturgeon a “liar”.

But Mr Mackay said: “I don’t think there was a political agenda, I don’t think it was rushed at all.

“It was a methodical approach to procurement. I recognise the failure of it, but it was made with the best of intentions. Processes were followed.”

While ferry owners CMAL have said they had doubts over Ferguson’s bid, Mr Mackay claimed he believed the “necessary mitigations” were in place to soothe any fears.

Derek Mackay denied the ferries deal was passed for political motives.

The ex-SNP minister said the shipyard was “already well-established” and had a proven track record on building Calmac vessels.

Ms Sturgeon’s administration has been accused of trying to hide key paperwork over the ferries scandal.

The SNP came under pressure when previously missing emails showed John Swinney had given his approval on the contract.

However, Mr Mackay said he believes all relevant documents have been put forward by the government.

Full list of points that undermine Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s story over ferries fiasco

