Shamed ex SNP transport chief Derek Mackay admits ‘catastrophic failings’ over ferries fiasco

Former ferries minister Derek Mackay admitted there were “catastrophic failings” over the delayed construction of two CalMac boats as he returned to Holyrood for the first time since being forced to quit.

The shamed ex-SNP minister confessed he shouldered some of the blame over the decision to award a contract to Ferguson Marine to build two new vessels in 2015.

But he denied there had been a “political agenda” behind the shipbuilding agreement and insisted he was not solely responsible – without naming names.

The two vessels were supposed to be finished in 2018.

Mr Mackay was grilled by Holyrood’s Public Audit committee more than two years after he resigned in disgrace after it emerged he had pestered a 16-year-old boy with texts.

He was ushered out by Scottish Parliament staff after the hearing to avoid further scrutiny from the media.

The former finance secretary – who was once tipped as a potential future SNP leader – had been transport and islands minister when Ferguson’s were awarded the contract.

He told MSPs: “I take my share of responsibility.”

‘Best of intentions’

He added: “However, in doing so I believe that at every stage and at every decision I acted with the best of intentions.”

Mr Mackay refused to personally blame any former SNP colleagues and insisted he wanted to stray clear of “petty politics”.

The former SNP MSP said the agreement with Ferguson’s helped protect jobs and ensured the Port Glasgow shipyard had a viable future.

Ex-Ferguson’s boss Jim McColl has repeatedly claimed the Scottish Government passed the deal despite doubts to win over voters.

He had once been a key business ally of the SNP but has since branded Nicola Sturgeon a “liar”.

But Mr Mackay said: “I don’t think there was a political agenda, I don’t think it was rushed at all.

“It was a methodical approach to procurement. I recognise the failure of it, but it was made with the best of intentions. Processes were followed.”

While ferry owners CMAL have said they had doubts over Ferguson’s bid, Mr Mackay claimed he believed the “necessary mitigations” were in place to soothe any fears.

The ex-SNP minister said the shipyard was “already well-established” and had a proven track record on building Calmac vessels.

Ms Sturgeon’s administration has been accused of trying to hide key paperwork over the ferries scandal.

The SNP came under pressure when previously missing emails showed John Swinney had given his approval on the contract.

However, Mr Mackay said he believes all relevant documents have been put forward by the government.