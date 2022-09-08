Queen’s love for dashing Philip at first sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight

By Chris Ferguson
September 8, 2022, 8:30 pm
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.

He was a dashing naval officer with royal roots and she was a young princess who would one day be Queen.

The romance of Prince Philip of Greece and Princess Elizabeth sprang out of a summer encounter at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in the year of 1939.

The future couple, who were distant cousins, had been at the same gatherings on a number of occasions.

When Philip was 13 and the Princess was eight, they both attended the 1934 wedding of Philip’s cousin Princess Marina, later Duchess of Kent, and Elizabeth’s uncle, Prince George, Duke of Kent.

The royal couple and family members on their wedding day.

They were also both guests at the coronation of George VI in 1937.

However, it was at Dartmouth, when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited the naval college with their two daughters, that the pair had their first publicised meeting in July 1939.

Philip, who was just 18, was introduced to 13-year-old Elizabeth at the house of the captain of the college, later Admiral Sir Frederick Dalrymple-Hamilton.

Two of the other cadets due to be there had contracted mumps, so Philip was the only one allowed to meet them.

Sporting

Handsome, blond-haired, athletic, Philip caught Lilibet’s eye as he entertained her by jumping over tennis nets.

Marion Crawford, Elizabeth’s governess, recalled: “I thought he showed off a good deal.”

But the Princess was entranced. “She never took her eyes off him the whole time,” Crawfie recalled.

Philip also joined the princesses on the Royal Yacht Victoria and Albert for lunch, doing the same the next day, and Elizabeth was seemingly smitten.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.

The pair maintained a regular correspondence and met on several more occasions.

Philip was invited to spend the Christmas of 1943 with the Royal Family at Windsor.

A doting Elizabeth kept a picture of him in her room while he was away.

In an attempt to prevent him being recognised and stop any gossip about their relationship, she later replaced the photograph, which showed a clean shaven Philip, with one of him sporting a large beard.

But by the end of the war, newspapers were already speculating about romance.

It has been suggested that they became unofficially engaged in the summer of 1946 while they were staying at Balmoral, but the official announcement was delayed until after Princess Elizabeth reached the age of 21 and returned from a royal tour of South Africa.

Stories that Philip had thoughts of marrying teenage Elizabeth when they met at Dartmouth were, according to the Duke, wide of the mark.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at RAF Lossiemouth in 2014.

He told biographer Basil Boothroyd: “Well, we’d met at Dartmouth, and as far as I was concerned it was a very amusing experience, going on board the yacht and meeting them, and that sort of thing, and that was that.

“Then I went to – did I go to Windsor? I think I came here to Buckingham Palace. Or I went to the theatre with them once, something like that.

“And then, during the war, if I was here, I’d call in and have a meal. I once or twice spent Christmas at Windsor, because I’d nowhere particular to go…thought not all that much about it, I think.

“We used to correspond occasionally. You see it’s difficult to visualise.

“I suppose if I’d just been a casual acquaintance it would all have been frightfully significant.

“But if you’re related – I mean I knew half the people here, they were all relations – it isn’t so extraordinary to be on kind of family-relationship terms with somebody.

“You don’t necessarily have to think about marriage. I suppose one thing led to another. I suppose I began to think about it seriously, oh, let me think now, when I got back in ‘46 and went to Balmoral

“It was probably then that we, that it became, you know, that we began to think about it seriously, and even talk about it.

“And then there was their excursion to South Africa, and it was sort of fixed up when they came back.”

Confirmation

On July 10 1947, it was officially announced by Buckingham Palace that he was to marry Elizabeth.

Philip had applied for British nationality and in February 1947 became a naturalised British subject, renouncing his Greek royal title and adopting the surname of Mountbatten; thus he became known as Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.

The style of His Royal Highness was authorised shortly before his marriage on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey and he was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, and made a Knight of the Garter.

He was accorded by the Queen the style and title of a Prince of the United Kingdom in February 1957.

The Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary

There was really never anyone else in the Queen’s affections. From early in her adolescence, she took a romantic interest in one man and there is no evidence that she ever seriously considered marrying anybody else.

Indeed, King George VI’s official biographer Sir John Wheeler-Bennett confirmed she fell for Philip at once on that pivotal weekend in Dartmouth, 1939.

“This was the man with whom Princess Elizabeth had been in love from their first meeting,” he wrote.

