Braemar was close to Queen’s heart

For much of the year, Braemar is a little community with a tranquil disregard for the outside world.

That is one of its most obvious charms, one of the reasons why the Queen formed such a strong bond during her annual visits to the north-east village.

And yet, given the fashion in which she and other members of the royal family embraced the traditions and heritage of the Braemar Gathering – which was attended by her predecessor, Queen Victoria, as far back as 1848 – it was hardly surprising their regular presence at the event transformed it into one of the most popular places for visitors to the region at the end of every summer.

There can be no understating the impact which the Queen made on the proceedings.

In 1952, when she acceded to the throne, more than 30,000 people attended the games to celebrate the start of her record-breaking reign.

It marked the beginning of a long love affair for Her Majesty, who delighted in the keen competitiveness and steely determination of the participants who tossed cabers and flexed their muscles in the heavy events.

Indeed, amid political scandals, changes of government, the threat of world conflict and other seismic happenings, the Queen made it clear the Braemar Gathering was a fixed point of sanity, no matter if turmoil was erupting elsewhere.

As Henry Gray, a former Games stalwart and champion of the circuit said, prior to his death in 2017: “There was always something special about the atmosphere when Her Majesty came to Braemar.

“It wasn’t just that she took a genuine interest in what was happening, but she was very knowledgeable about everything to do with the Gathering.

“Year in, year out, she would be there, smiling at what she was watching and encouraging the locals, especially the children, before they went out to perform, whether in sport or music or dancing.

“I had the honour of meeting her and Prince Philip in 2006 and we had a good chat, then the prince said: ‘There aren’t too many of us left after all those years.’

“It was one of those moments that you never forget.”

There was no Braemar Gathering in 1997 when the event coincided with the funeral of Princess Diana; for once, affairs of state took precedence over anything else on the schedule.

But, the following year, and for the next two decades, she resolutely travelled to Deeside, often accompanied by her husband, until his failing health meant others had to step into the fray.

It made little difference to the enthusiastic reception which was always accorded the Queen even as she reached her 80th and then 90th birthdays.

As one Braemar resident added: “Her Majesty loved coming back to Deeside and we loved seeing her arriving again, taking her seat and wearing her shawl.

“A lot of things have changed over the years and not always for the better, but despite the crowds and the press corps getting bigger and bigger at the Gathering, the Queen was never bothered about anybody making a fuss of her.

“She just seemed to enjoy being in a place where she could be one of the crowd and take pleasure in all the colour of the tartans, the kilts, the mixture of young and old.

“I suppose it was reassuring for her to return every year and find that very little had changed.

“But I think it was more about the friendship and the fun – you could see the Queen loved being part of it, and we loved her being here.”