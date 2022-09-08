Braemar was close to Queen’s heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braemar was close to Queen’s heart

By Reporter
September 8, 2022, 8:30 pm
Prince Andrew, the Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, watching the annual games at the Braemar Royal Highland gathering in 1968
For much of the year, Braemar is a little community with a tranquil disregard for the outside world.

That is one of its most obvious charms, one of the reasons why the Queen formed such a strong bond during her annual visits to the north-east village.

And yet, given the fashion in which she and other members of the royal family embraced the traditions and heritage of the Braemar Gathering – which was attended by her predecessor, Queen Victoria, as far back as 1848 – it was hardly surprising their regular presence at the event transformed it into one of the most popular places for visitors to the region at the end of every summer.

There can be no understating the impact which the Queen made on the proceedings.

In 1952, when she acceded to the throne, more than 30,000 people attended the games to celebrate the start of her record-breaking reign.

It marked the beginning of a long love affair for Her Majesty, who delighted in the keen competitiveness and steely determination of the participants who tossed cabers and flexed their muscles in the heavy events.

Indeed, amid political scandals, changes of government, the threat of world conflict and other seismic happenings, the Queen made it clear the Braemar Gathering was a fixed point of sanity, no matter if turmoil was erupting elsewhere.

As Henry Gray, a former Games stalwart and champion of the circuit said, prior to his death in 2017: “There was always something special about the atmosphere when Her Majesty came to Braemar.

“It wasn’t just that she took a genuine interest in what was happening, but she was very knowledgeable about everything to do with the Gathering.

“Year in, year out, she would be there, smiling at what she was watching and encouraging the locals, especially the children, before they went out to perform, whether in sport or music or dancing.

“I had the honour of meeting her and Prince Philip in 2006 and we had a good chat, then the prince said: ‘There aren’t too many of us left after all those years.’

“It was one of those moments that you never forget.”

There was no Braemar Gathering in 1997 when the event coincided with the funeral of Princess Diana; for once, affairs of state took precedence over anything else on the schedule.

But, the following year, and for the next two decades, she resolutely travelled to Deeside, often accompanied by her husband, until his failing health meant others had to step into the fray.

It made little difference to the enthusiastic reception which was always accorded the Queen even as she reached her 80th and then 90th birthdays.

As one Braemar resident added: “Her Majesty loved coming back to Deeside and we loved seeing her arriving again, taking her seat and wearing her shawl.

“A lot of things have changed over the years and not always for the better, but despite the crowds and the press corps getting bigger and bigger at the Gathering, the Queen was never bothered about anybody making a fuss of her.

“She just seemed to enjoy being in a place where she could be one of the crowd and take pleasure in all the colour of the tartans, the kilts, the mixture of young and old.

“I suppose it was reassuring for her to return every year and find that very little had changed.

“But I think it was more about the friendship and the fun – you could see the Queen loved being part of it, and we loved her being here.”

