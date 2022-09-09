GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades

By Jamie Ross
September 9, 2022, 9:59 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 10:04 am
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.

Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed visiting Aberdeenshire to sample one of the most famous Highland Games events.

As a patron of the games, Queen Elizabeth II has been a regular attendee at the Braemar Gathering.

We have taken a look through our archives all the way back to the 1940s at some of Her Majesty’s happiest moments at the Braemar Gathering.

She can be seen laughing and joking with competitors and we get a sense of her genuine joy at meeting the public at the event.

The queen enjoys the games with Prince Charles and Camilla at the games. Picture by DCT Media, 2006.
The Queen and the Duke of Atholl enjoy a moment of amusement upon her arrival at the Braemar Gathering. Also in picture are Capt. A. A. C. Farquharson of Invercauld, vice-patron of Braemar Royal Highland Society, Mrs Farquharson and the Marquess of Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media, 1974.
The Queen laughs as she present Braemar caber competition winner Brian Robin with his trophy. Picture by DCT Media, 1990.
The Queen presents a prize to a successful, but unknown, competitor. Picture by DCT Media, 1994.
The Queen, arriving, us greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, the 2nd Marquess of Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media, 1954.
The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and the Queen Mother shares a joke on their arrival. Picture by DCT Media, 1970.
The Queen with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were in the Royal party for the first time. Picture by DCT Media, 1955.
A proud moment for Pipe Maj. John Stewart, Aberdeen City Police Pipe Band, as he receives the shield for the best band from the Queen. Looking on are (left to right) the Prince of Wales, the Queen Mother, Prince Andrew, the Princess of Gloucester and games secretary Mr J. N. Miller. Picture by DCT Media, 1973.
The Queen walks out to meet the crowd at the Gathering. Picture by DCT Media, 1989.
The Queen, Prince Charles And Princess Diana meet with Geoff Capes during a break in the field acition. Picture via Shutterstock, 1982.
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and the Marquis of Aberdeen at Braemar Gathering. Picture by DCT Media, 1946.
The Queen laughs as she watches the caber toss. Picture by PA, 2002.
Queen Elizabeth II receives a posie at the Gathering. Picture by David Hartley/ Shutterstock.

