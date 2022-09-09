GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed visiting Aberdeenshire to sample one of the most famous Highland Games events.

As a patron of the games, Queen Elizabeth II has been a regular attendee at the Braemar Gathering.

We have taken a look through our archives all the way back to the 1940s at some of Her Majesty’s happiest moments at the Braemar Gathering.

She can be seen laughing and joking with competitors and we get a sense of her genuine joy at meeting the public at the event.