The fab, the drab and the unexpected: These are the bargains I found in Aberdeen charity shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The fab, the drab and the unexpected: These are the bargains I found in Aberdeen charity shops

By Lottie Hood
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 8:24 am
Reporter Lottie Hood went on a hunt for bargains in Aberdeen charity shops. Supplied by DC Thomson.
Reporter Lottie Hood went on a hunt for bargains in Aberdeen charity shops. Supplied by DC Thomson.

I love a good charity rummage.

From the complete unknown of what treasure you will find, to offering great bargains for a good cause and being kinder to the environment, charity shops tick all my boxes.

A whole host of very affordable, sometimes vintage, books to take home and delight my husband with filling our already crammed shelves with – check, check and check.

Found some real gems over the years in charity shops.

There are still many items in amongst the affordable that you wonder why they were ever made, let alone given the option to be bought a second time.

However, in amongst the so-called “tat”, I’ve found some real gems over the years.

That is the challenge and where the slight addiction was born. Rummaging for the treasure.

While it may take more effort, time and mental endurance – a bit like shopping in TK Maxx – once you find the perfect items, you appreciate them more.

You see them as the product of your blood, sweat and tears and they have more of a story to tell.

How did I become a full-time rummager?

Like a boy becoming a man by bringing home their first kill centuries ago, finding bargains has always been a well-celebrated achievement among the women in my family.

My mum and gran have always been “good shoppers” and great at finding that much-desired bargain.

This tied in with my gran’s ingrained shopping tendencies made any store a dangerous place. I learned to master the art of not looking at any item for more than five seconds before she offered to buy three.

Rummaging for a bargain has been a family tradition.

However, as I became more aware of not just the environmental impact of the fashion industry and our consumer culture, but also the violence against human rights, those sale items quickly lost their allure.

For the past four years, most of my clothes have either been bought in charity shops or gratefully given a second home from friends and family.

It helped to assuage my conscience and challenged me to think about what I’m purchasing while still providing an affordable option. Especially when the more sustainable brands were out of my price range.

I am still guilty of buying things new and going for that cheap option when there is too much month at the end of the money but I find I am buying less now.

What is Second Hand September?

Oxfam on Rosemount Viaduct promoting the campaign.

Since 2019, the Second Hand September campaign headed up by Oxfam has helped encourage people to buy only second-hand items for 30 days.

The idea is to help reduce the harmful effects of fast fashion while still refreshing your wardrobe at an affordable price.

Using the hashtags #SecondHandSeptember and #FoundInOxfam on social media, people are encouraged share their finds with friends and family.

The campaign is being backed by well-known names such as Felicity Jones and Miquita Oliver this year and has become fairly widely known.

Oxfam has even published an easy start to sustainable shopping here. 

So what can you buy from a charity shop? We decided to answer that by taking a tour of some of Aberdeen’s best charity establishments.

While there are some of the items you would expect to see such as clothes, shoes or some crockery, I was surprised by what was on offer.

Here are some of the stand-out items I found.

The glamorous finds

When most people think of what to buy in charity shops, the majority would think of clothes. From some basic t-shirts to some flapper-style dresses, a good portion of my wardrobe has been found in charity shops.

Zara Zebra print jacket for £9.99.
Pale pink boots for £19.99.

During my recent browsing in Oxfam, I found this bold zebra print Zara jacket for £9.99 and some chunky, new-looking, pink boots for £19.99.

I also spotted a brand new dress from River Island for £10 in Clan on Rosemount Place. Unfortunately, it did not fit much to mine and a lovely volunteer’s disappointment, who had been cheering me on.

There was also a lovely tea set for £20 in Oxfam for any passionate tea partiers out there.

Brand new River Island dress for £10.
Tea set in Oxfam for £19.99.

The most surprising

There were quite a few items I did not expect to see in a charity shop. Some of these included toasters, waffle makers, rugs, gift bags, tights and mobility scooters.

Mobility scooters in the British Heart Foundation.
Vintage road signs for £39.99 in Oxfam.

In Oxfam, I spotted a little display of vintage car toys and some very tiny road signs. Do not be taken in by their cute size though, these were selling for a hefty £39.99.

In amongst the cushion covers, bedding and picture frames, a few sporting items were on display including this golf trolley for all the enthusiasts on a budget.

Oxfam on Rosemount Viaduct was also was selling a selection of golf clubs that would complement it nicely.

Golf trolley for £9 in Clan on Rosemount Place.

The all-round best bargains

Well-known over the years for their low prices, some charity shops have upped their prices especially for those nicer brands making the hunt for a bargain a little trickier.

Despite this, there were still a few items that lived up to the old name.

A dresser for £5 at The British Heart Foundation store on Union Street.

This dresser, or possible desk, was being let go for £5 in the British Heart Foundation. Part of their “last chance to buy” section, this well-made dresser was a steal. It was gone when I returned the next day.

Aberdeen Archway Charity Shop on Rosemount Place was also selling this unique wallet for only £3.

Wallet for £3.

Charity shopping can also be a cheap alternative for clothing and entertaining growing babies and children. In Oxfam, they were selling little bundles of baby clothes for £1.99.

Oxfam was also selling these baby clothes bundles for £1.99.

The most vintage

For all those who are not a fan of vintage items, look away now.

Being a massive lover of those household bits and bobs that my gran would just see as “old”, my flat is littered with glorified memorabilia from markets, charity shops and the items passed down through family.

Due to this, I am always on the lookout for something a bit different.

A beautiful copper kettle for £18.

While old suitcases and luggage trunks are fairly common nowadays, this copper kettle in Somebody Cares was definitely a temptation.

Placed in their vintage section at the back of their store at Hazelhead, it is one of my favourite spots. Fair warning though, there is also a rather large collection of dolls, which I tend to avoid.

In PDSA on Holburn Street, there was also this gorgeous French Art Deco frame for £10 and in Archway a working crystal perfume spray bottle for £10.

French Art Deco frame for £10.
A crystal perfume bottle for £10.

The ones I had to take home with me

I do not think it is ever a proper charity shop without bringing home a book.

Alice in Wonderland £1.99

This classic was being sold for £1.99 in Oxfam on Chapel Street and was shortly added to my home collection.

I also managed to pick up the very definition of a proper party dress from the British Heart Foundation.

Selling for £3, this green sequinned number was a little different from my usual style but I could not resist. It helped that the lady popping it through the till was just as much in love with it as me.

This little suspected vintage number for £3.

Fancy giving it a try?

These were just a few products picked out from a bit of browsing and there was much more to uncover.

Charity shopping still has its flaws. It still fulfils our need to keep buying new things regularly and a lot of donations are shipped abroad.

When visiting thrift stores in Kurdistan in Iraq, I was shocked by how many clothes and items were shipped from the UK.

However, it is a much more sustainable and affordable approach to shopping in general.

Many Aberdeen charity shops are looking for donations.

Whether you fancy trying it out for a week, 30 days or making it more of a lifestyle, it is definitely worth the effort and it is good fun.

You can also help in other ways by donating to charity shops, most of which are crying out for more stock just now. Or if you stay in Aberdeen, maybe consider volunteering at one of your local stores. 

To find out more about the campaign or to get some tips click here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0
A drone image of St Fittick's Park, showing the nearby houses in Torry. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Torry campaigners feel 'physically sick' as council told to earmark St Fittick's Park for…
0
The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre officially put up for sale
0
Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Culprits pointing lasers at planes approaching Aberdeen Airport could face prison
0
Image of Stoneywood Mill sign outside the site.
Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate…
0
Szczepan Rekas.
Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a 'danger to the…
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Gallery of children's pictures of the Queen Picture shows; Featured image for children's pictures of the Queen. N/a. Supplied by Design team + Readers Date; Unknown
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
Cultivate music festival will return in September.
All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate
0
The Queen in Ballater yesterday. Credit: Kevin Emslie.
How should Ballater commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
0
HMS Northumberland in Aberdeen Harbour. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Anti-submarine Royal Navy frigate docks in Aberdeen for 'logistical port visit'
0

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks