The fab, the drab and the unexpected: These are the bargains I found in Aberdeen charity shops

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I love a good charity rummage.

From the complete unknown of what treasure you will find, to offering great bargains for a good cause and being kinder to the environment, charity shops tick all my boxes.

A whole host of very affordable, sometimes vintage, books to take home and delight my husband with filling our already crammed shelves with – check, check and check.

There are still many items in amongst the affordable that you wonder why they were ever made, let alone given the option to be bought a second time.

However, in amongst the so-called “tat”, I’ve found some real gems over the years.

That is the challenge and where the slight addiction was born. Rummaging for the treasure.

While it may take more effort, time and mental endurance – a bit like shopping in TK Maxx – once you find the perfect items, you appreciate them more.

You see them as the product of your blood, sweat and tears and they have more of a story to tell.

How did I become a full-time rummager?

Like a boy becoming a man by bringing home their first kill centuries ago, finding bargains has always been a well-celebrated achievement among the women in my family.

My mum and gran have always been “good shoppers” and great at finding that much-desired bargain.

This tied in with my gran’s ingrained shopping tendencies made any store a dangerous place. I learned to master the art of not looking at any item for more than five seconds before she offered to buy three.

However, as I became more aware of not just the environmental impact of the fashion industry and our consumer culture, but also the violence against human rights, those sale items quickly lost their allure.

For the past four years, most of my clothes have either been bought in charity shops or gratefully given a second home from friends and family.

It helped to assuage my conscience and challenged me to think about what I’m purchasing while still providing an affordable option. Especially when the more sustainable brands were out of my price range.

I am still guilty of buying things new and going for that cheap option when there is too much month at the end of the money but I find I am buying less now.

What is Second Hand September?

Since 2019, the Second Hand September campaign headed up by Oxfam has helped encourage people to buy only second-hand items for 30 days.

The idea is to help reduce the harmful effects of fast fashion while still refreshing your wardrobe at an affordable price.

Using the hashtags #SecondHandSeptember and #FoundInOxfam on social media, people are encouraged share their finds with friends and family.

The campaign is being backed by well-known names such as Felicity Jones and Miquita Oliver this year and has become fairly widely known.

Oxfam has even published an easy start to sustainable shopping here.

So what can you buy from a charity shop? We decided to answer that by taking a tour of some of Aberdeen’s best charity establishments.

While there are some of the items you would expect to see such as clothes, shoes or some crockery, I was surprised by what was on offer.

Here are some of the stand-out items I found.

The glamorous finds

When most people think of what to buy in charity shops, the majority would think of clothes. From some basic t-shirts to some flapper-style dresses, a good portion of my wardrobe has been found in charity shops.

During my recent browsing in Oxfam, I found this bold zebra print Zara jacket for £9.99 and some chunky, new-looking, pink boots for £19.99.

I also spotted a brand new dress from River Island for £10 in Clan on Rosemount Place. Unfortunately, it did not fit much to mine and a lovely volunteer’s disappointment, who had been cheering me on.

There was also a lovely tea set for £20 in Oxfam for any passionate tea partiers out there.

The most surprising

There were quite a few items I did not expect to see in a charity shop. Some of these included toasters, waffle makers, rugs, gift bags, tights and mobility scooters.

In Oxfam, I spotted a little display of vintage car toys and some very tiny road signs. Do not be taken in by their cute size though, these were selling for a hefty £39.99.

In amongst the cushion covers, bedding and picture frames, a few sporting items were on display including this golf trolley for all the enthusiasts on a budget.

Oxfam on Rosemount Viaduct was also was selling a selection of golf clubs that would complement it nicely.

The all-round best bargains

Well-known over the years for their low prices, some charity shops have upped their prices especially for those nicer brands making the hunt for a bargain a little trickier.

Despite this, there were still a few items that lived up to the old name.

This dresser, or possible desk, was being let go for £5 in the British Heart Foundation. Part of their “last chance to buy” section, this well-made dresser was a steal. It was gone when I returned the next day.

Aberdeen Archway Charity Shop on Rosemount Place was also selling this unique wallet for only £3.

Charity shopping can also be a cheap alternative for clothing and entertaining growing babies and children. In Oxfam, they were selling little bundles of baby clothes for £1.99.

The most vintage

For all those who are not a fan of vintage items, look away now.

Being a massive lover of those household bits and bobs that my gran would just see as “old”, my flat is littered with glorified memorabilia from markets, charity shops and the items passed down through family.

Due to this, I am always on the lookout for something a bit different.

While old suitcases and luggage trunks are fairly common nowadays, this copper kettle in Somebody Cares was definitely a temptation.

Placed in their vintage section at the back of their store at Hazelhead, it is one of my favourite spots. Fair warning though, there is also a rather large collection of dolls, which I tend to avoid.

In PDSA on Holburn Street, there was also this gorgeous French Art Deco frame for £10 and in Archway a working crystal perfume spray bottle for £10.

The ones I had to take home with me

I do not think it is ever a proper charity shop without bringing home a book.

This classic was being sold for £1.99 in Oxfam on Chapel Street and was shortly added to my home collection.

I also managed to pick up the very definition of a proper party dress from the British Heart Foundation.

Selling for £3, this green sequinned number was a little different from my usual style but I could not resist. It helped that the lady popping it through the till was just as much in love with it as me.

Fancy giving it a try?

These were just a few products picked out from a bit of browsing and there was much more to uncover.

Charity shopping still has its flaws. It still fulfils our need to keep buying new things regularly and a lot of donations are shipped abroad.

When visiting thrift stores in Kurdistan in Iraq, I was shocked by how many clothes and items were shipped from the UK.

However, it is a much more sustainable and affordable approach to shopping in general.

Whether you fancy trying it out for a week, 30 days or making it more of a lifestyle, it is definitely worth the effort and it is good fun.

You can also help in other ways by donating to charity shops, most of which are crying out for more stock just now. Or if you stay in Aberdeen, maybe consider volunteering at one of your local stores.

To find out more about the campaign or to get some tips click here.