‘We need YOU’: More volunteers needed to meet charity shop demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We need YOU’: More volunteers needed to meet charity shop demand

By Shona Gossip
August 29, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 4:42 pm
Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start's charity shop on George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Pictured on 17/08/2021 CR0037520
Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start's charity shop on George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Pictured on 17/08/2021 CR0037520

A charity boss says more volunteers than ever are needed to help cope with demand caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

Eleanor McEwan is the general manager of Home-Start in Aberdeen, which runs a charity shop on George Street.

It recently had to restrict its hours due to sickness among its limited number of volunteers. Further up the street, Shelter Scotland has been shut for several weeks due to a lack of volunteers.

Mrs McEwan believes the charity retail sector will only get busier as soaring costs continue to hit families, and urged people to consider donating their time.

Clothes, furniture and other homewares are among the most popular items being snapped up as families tighten the purse strings.

Eleanor McEwan, general manager of Home-Start Aberdeen, says charities across the region need more volunteers as demand continues to rise

Not only do charity shops offer good value for money, but proceeds are put right back into communities.

For Home-Start, money raised through the shop goes to supporting families, and ensuring children get the best possible start in life. As well as offering practical and emotional support, the team also provide Christmas bundles made up of toy, books and a cosy winter jackets – which are put together by shop volunteers.

Pandemic hit volunteer numbers

Volunteer numbers have declined in the last couple of years, with many not returning to previously-held roles after lockdown.

Coupled with the growing demand, Mrs McEwan admitted that many charities will have hit a “pinch point”.

“We lost some volunteers as a result of the pandemic, and were certainly not alone in that,” she said.

“The demographic of charity shop workers is skewed towards older people, and after a couple of years away during lockdown, many have stopped volunteering.

“We’ve found it difficult to recruit new volunteers, and others are the same.”

There are currently nearly 500 volunteering opportunities on the ACVO website, ranging from drivers and befrienders to shop and social media assistants.

Home-Start has about 12 volunteers at the moment, but works best with a pool of 20 to ensure various tasks – and the shop – can be covered.

Charity shops, like Home-Start on George Street, have plenty of good value items for sale – with proceeds going right back into the community. Pictured is Karen Milne, shop manager. Picture: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“After the pandemic we realised we could operate with fewer people,” Mrs McEwan said. “But that does create a pinch point when people are ill and that’s why we had to limit our hours at the shop recently.

“Charity shops are more important now than ever.

“It’s a combination of people needing a bit more value for their money, a wider recognition of the value that you get in charity shops, but also the ‘reuse and recycle’ message getting out there more too.

“Charity shops have become more natural place for people to shop.”

Filling the retail gap in Aberdeen

Home Start’s shop will mark its 10th anniversary in November.

With countless empty units now in the city centre, Mrs McEwan said charity shops are fulfilling a vital role – but need support to keep going.

She said: “The charity retail sector offers people choice and the opportunity to shop for really, really good value. It also provides volunteering opportunities – maybe for young people looking for some retail experience to help them find a full-time job, or those looking for something to get them out the house.

“We’re filling a gap in Aberdeen, where so many shops are closing. Charity shops are becoming more and more important, and we can help families that are in need.

“Like all charity shops, if we don’t have volunteers we wouldn’t be able to operate.”

To find out more about supporting Home-Start, call the main office on 01224 693 545  or e-mail admin@homestartaberdeen.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
Overflowing bins at Langstane Place in Aberdeen. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire bins will be in 'tip top' condition for Tour of Britain at weekend
0
Alistair Greig
'Considerable progress' towards seizing convicted conman's profits
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Michelle Quinn and Neil Wilson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman robbed disabled man of £3,500 then threatened to stab him
The Union Street pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Little progress on securing tenants for two remaining Union Terrace Gardens pavilions
3
The Canal Park group will have their day in court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Banff campaigners prepare for court battle to stop new Morrisons being built at Canal…
0
Cordyce School (pictured in 2020) was destroyed by two fires after it closed its doors to pupils for good.
'We feel like the forgotten community': Concerns as Dyce residents brace for population boom
0
dreamgirls aberdeen
West End hit Dreamgirls is ready to call Aberdeen home for two weeks
0

More from Press and Journal

The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Highland League Weekly, August 29, featured image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey…
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres