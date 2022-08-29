‘We need YOU’: More volunteers needed to meet charity shop demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity boss says more volunteers than ever are needed to help cope with demand caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

Eleanor McEwan is the general manager of Home-Start in Aberdeen, which runs a charity shop on George Street.

It recently had to restrict its hours due to sickness among its limited number of volunteers. Further up the street, Shelter Scotland has been shut for several weeks due to a lack of volunteers.

Mrs McEwan believes the charity retail sector will only get busier as soaring costs continue to hit families, and urged people to consider donating their time.

Clothes, furniture and other homewares are among the most popular items being snapped up as families tighten the purse strings.

Not only do charity shops offer good value for money, but proceeds are put right back into communities.

For Home-Start, money raised through the shop goes to supporting families, and ensuring children get the best possible start in life. As well as offering practical and emotional support, the team also provide Christmas bundles made up of toy, books and a cosy winter jackets – which are put together by shop volunteers.

Pandemic hit volunteer numbers

Volunteer numbers have declined in the last couple of years, with many not returning to previously-held roles after lockdown.

Coupled with the growing demand, Mrs McEwan admitted that many charities will have hit a “pinch point”.

“We lost some volunteers as a result of the pandemic, and were certainly not alone in that,” she said.

“The demographic of charity shop workers is skewed towards older people, and after a couple of years away during lockdown, many have stopped volunteering.

“We’ve found it difficult to recruit new volunteers, and others are the same.”

There are currently nearly 500 volunteering opportunities on the ACVO website, ranging from drivers and befrienders to shop and social media assistants.

Home-Start has about 12 volunteers at the moment, but works best with a pool of 20 to ensure various tasks – and the shop – can be covered.

“After the pandemic we realised we could operate with fewer people,” Mrs McEwan said. “But that does create a pinch point when people are ill and that’s why we had to limit our hours at the shop recently.

“Charity shops are more important now than ever.

“It’s a combination of people needing a bit more value for their money, a wider recognition of the value that you get in charity shops, but also the ‘reuse and recycle’ message getting out there more too.

“Charity shops have become more natural place for people to shop.”

Filling the retail gap in Aberdeen

Home Start’s shop will mark its 10th anniversary in November.

With countless empty units now in the city centre, Mrs McEwan said charity shops are fulfilling a vital role – but need support to keep going.

She said: “The charity retail sector offers people choice and the opportunity to shop for really, really good value. It also provides volunteering opportunities – maybe for young people looking for some retail experience to help them find a full-time job, or those looking for something to get them out the house.

“We’re filling a gap in Aberdeen, where so many shops are closing. Charity shops are becoming more and more important, and we can help families that are in need.

“Like all charity shops, if we don’t have volunteers we wouldn’t be able to operate.”

To find out more about supporting Home-Start, call the main office on 01224 693 545 or e-mail admin@homestartaberdeen.org.uk