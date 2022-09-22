What is the future of ASPIRE Orkney? Councillors state frustrations about economic steering group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

What is the future of ASPIRE Orkney? Councillors state frustrations about economic steering group

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 8:28 am
ASPIRE Orkney
There are questions around the future purpose of an economic steering group in Orkney.

The continued purpose of an economic steering group in Orkney which was set up during the pandemic was questioned in the county’s council chamber this week.

In June 2020 an Economic Recovery Steering Group (ERSG) was set up in.

It brought together people from private businesses, Orkney council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Its purpose was to build and drive forward a strategy for the county’s recovery from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A programme manager was hired and a plan called the ASPIRE programme was developed.

The council agreed to back the group with up to £250,000 to deliver this programme.

The ERSG agreed to update the council at each meeting of the policy and resources committee.

So what now?

However, at yesterday’s meeting of the committee, councillors were told there had been no progress on the ASPIRE programme since the last update in June.

While it was noted that the group’s manager has been busy, councillors were told the group has been focusing on its future purpose.

Councillor Steven Heddle has long said the group should have been set up in-house by the council, so it would be under their governance.

While the council is “bankrolling” the group, as councillor Heddle put it, the Orkney Partnership Board is actually responsible for the ERSG.

Yesterday he said: “The council are obviously key players here. I’m not entirely sure we have control over what the council’s view actually is.

“The council is bankrolling this. The council should have a key say in what function –if any – this group has.

Things have moved on, although in the last year there’s been no progress reported to the council.

‘There has been no progress reported to the council’

In the last two years, we’ve now got new priorities, new constraints, a new council, and a new corporate structure.

“Absolutely, the relationship with the ESRG is undefined.

“For me, it’s a very unsatisfactory situation.”

Councillor Heddle wasn’t the only elected member to state his dissatisfaction. He was joined by Lindsay Hall and Owen Tierney.

However, the council leader James Stockan seemed to have more sympathy toward the group and ASPIRE Orkney.

He said: “This was set up when there was so much uncertainty.

“We didn’t have a clue that the government funding was going to be as strong as it was.

He added: “There is quite a lot going on behind the scenes to try and get a resolution.”

“I think it’ll be acceptable to the council when we get there.

Councillor Graham Bevan noted the contribution that volunteer business people had made towards the development of ASPIRE.

A report on the activity of the ESRG and ASPIRE Orkney, and their future, is due to come to the next meeting of the policy and resources committee on November 22.

[[title]]

[[text]]
